Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] fell -1.43% so far this year. What now?

Altice USA Inc. [NYSE: ATUS] surged by $0.55 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $27.68 during the day while it closed the day at $26.95. The company report on October 30, 2020 that Altice USA Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results.

Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) today reports results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Dexter Goei, Altice USA Chief Executive Officer, said: “I am delighted to announce the completion of another great quarter by the Altice USA team. We delivered strong subscriber and financial performance in the face of the ongoing pandemic, driven by strong underlying revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow trends. Our cable business continues to outperform during this unprecedented time, and we also saw resilience and recovery in both our Business Services and News and Advertising businesses. We remain excited about the long-term outlook of our business and continue to focus on opportunities to drive value for shareholders.”.

Altice USA Inc. stock has also loss -2.50% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ATUS stock has declined by -1.14% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 11.23% and lost -1.43% year-on date.

The market cap for ATUS stock reached $15.26 billion, with 571.03 million shares outstanding and 281.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.85M shares, ATUS reached a trading volume of 11102116 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Altice USA Inc. [ATUS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATUS shares is $35.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATUS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Atlantic Equities have made an estimate for Altice USA Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 05, 2020, representing the official price target for Altice USA Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $36 to $41, while Pivotal Research Group kept a Buy rating on ATUS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Altice USA Inc. is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for ATUS in the course of the last twelve months was 5.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

ATUS stock trade performance evaluation

Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.50. With this latest performance, ATUS shares gained by 3.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.54 for Altice USA Inc. [ATUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.95, while it was recorded at 26.69 for the last single week of trading, and 25.56 for the last 200 days.

Altice USA Inc. [ATUS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.43 and a Gross Margin at +43.00. Altice USA Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.42.

Return on Total Capital for ATUS is now 7.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,039.65. Additionally, ATUS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 91.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 70.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,080.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 90.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] managed to generate an average of $12,985 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 20.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Altice USA Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Altice USA Inc. posted 0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -20.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATUS.

Altice USA Inc. [ATUS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $9,174 million, or 63.30% of ATUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATUS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,955,427, which is approximately -10.141% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; SOROBAN CAPITAL PARTNERS LP, holding 25,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $673.75 million in ATUS stocks shares; and VERITAS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP, currently with $469.28 million in ATUS stock with ownership of nearly -40.89% of the company’s market capitalization.

205 institutional holders increased their position in Altice USA Inc. [NYSE:ATUS] by around 59,572,802 shares. Additionally, 145 investors decreased positions by around 67,985,250 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 212,856,984 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 340,415,036 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATUS stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,986,162 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 11,171,088 shares during the same period.