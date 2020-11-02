Alexander & Baldwin Inc. [ALEX] Is Currently 4.73 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Alexander & Baldwin Inc. [NYSE: ALEX] gained 4.73% or 0.58 points to close at $12.85 with a heavy trading volume of 1087149 shares. The company report on October 30, 2020 that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE: ALEX) (“A&B” or “Company”), a Hawai’i-based company focused on owning and operating high-quality commercial real estate in Hawai’i, today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2020.

Chris Benjamin, A&B president & chief executive officer stated: “Our third quarter results demonstrate positive momentum on several strategic fronts at A&B, including continued asset monetization and marked improvement in Grace Pacific performance, along with further recovery of our commercial real estate (“CRE”) collections. We are pleased by the resilience of our portfolio, which we owe to our balance of needs-based retail, industrial and ground leases. Oahu’s second COVID-19 shutdown was a temporary setback in the third quarter, but (as a percentage of lease billings) 95% of our tenants are now open as our local economy continues to reopen gradually and out-of-state tourism resumed in mid-October.”.

It opened the trading session at $12.81, the shares rose to $14.14 and dropped to $12.67, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ALEX points out that the company has recorded 7.80% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -54.45% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 322.17K shares, ALEX reached to a volume of 1087149 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Alexander & Baldwin Inc. [ALEX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALEX shares is $18.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALEX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Alexander & Baldwin Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 20, 2018. The new note on the price target was released on August 26, 2016, representing the official price target for Alexander & Baldwin Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $60 to $62, while Compass Point kept a Buy rating on ALEX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alexander & Baldwin Inc. is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALEX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for ALEX in the course of the last twelve months was 12.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 7.20.

Trading performance analysis for ALEX stock

Alexander & Baldwin Inc. [ALEX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.18. With this latest performance, ALEX shares gained by 10.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALEX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.03 for Alexander & Baldwin Inc. [ALEX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.84, while it was recorded at 12.42 for the last single week of trading, and 13.53 for the last 200 days.

Alexander & Baldwin Inc. [ALEX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alexander & Baldwin Inc. [ALEX] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.10 and a Gross Margin at +22.15. Alexander & Baldwin Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.97.

Return on Total Capital for ALEX is now 0.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alexander & Baldwin Inc. [ALEX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 64.55. Additionally, ALEX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 61.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alexander & Baldwin Inc. [ALEX] managed to generate an average of -$44,010 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.Alexander & Baldwin Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.20 and a Current Ratio set at 8.30.

Alexander & Baldwin Inc. [ALEX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Alexander & Baldwin Inc. posted -0.69/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -675.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALEX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alexander & Baldwin Inc. go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Alexander & Baldwin Inc. [ALEX]

There are presently around $785 million, or 86.60% of ALEX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALEX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,719,715, which is approximately 2.534% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,686,079 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $137.32 million in ALEX stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $67.73 million in ALEX stock with ownership of nearly 24.456% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alexander & Baldwin Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 103 institutional holders increased their position in Alexander & Baldwin Inc. [NYSE:ALEX] by around 5,274,579 shares. Additionally, 82 investors decreased positions by around 5,530,062 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 50,277,331 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 61,081,972 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALEX stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 766,296 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 2,365,196 shares during the same period.