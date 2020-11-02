Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. [ACHC] Revenue clocked in at $3.09 billion, up 7.31% YTD: What’s Next?

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. [NASDAQ: ACHC] gained 23.02% or 6.67 points to close at $35.65 with a heavy trading volume of 2185428 shares. The company report on October 30, 2020 that Acadia Healthcare Co., Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2020 / Acadia Healthcare Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on October 30, 2020 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time.

It opened the trading session at $33.63, the shares rose to $35.7599 and dropped to $32.94, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ACHC points out that the company has recorded 65.20% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -221.46% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 459.15K shares, ACHC reached to a volume of 2185428 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. [ACHC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACHC shares is $35.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACHC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 30, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on January 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. is set at 1.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for ACHC in the course of the last twelve months was 7.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for ACHC stock

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. [ACHC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.30. With this latest performance, ACHC shares gained by 18.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 65.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.08 for Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. [ACHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.58, while it was recorded at 30.90 for the last single week of trading, and 27.69 for the last 200 days.

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. [ACHC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. [ACHC] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.02 and a Gross Margin at +20.77. Acadia Healthcare Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.51.

Return on Total Capital for ACHC is now 6.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.87. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. [ACHC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 148.92. Additionally, ACHC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 145.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. [ACHC] managed to generate an average of $2,545 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.Acadia Healthcare Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. [ACHC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. posted 0.51/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.49/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. go to 9.56%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. [ACHC]

There are presently around $3,599 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACHC stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 11,673,035, which is approximately 0.96% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 10,984,433 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $391.6 million in ACHC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $283.48 million in ACHC stock with ownership of nearly -6.127% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 110 institutional holders increased their position in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. [NASDAQ:ACHC] by around 5,572,805 shares. Additionally, 108 investors decreased positions by around 8,113,581 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 87,256,085 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 100,942,471 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACHC stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,166,957 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 1,491,687 shares during the same period.