United Natural Foods Inc. [UNFI] is 80.82% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

United Natural Foods Inc. [NYSE: UNFI] closed the trading session at $15.84 on 10/29/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $15.02, while the highest price level was $16.06. The company report on October 28, 2020 that UNFI’s Risk and Safety Team Recognized as Gold Winner in 2020 Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards.

One of North America’s Largest Food Distributors Recognized for Exceptional Workplace Safety Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic .

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) (“UNFI”) today announced that its Risk and Safety Team has been recognized as the Gold Winner for Workplace Safety by the 12th Annual Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards. This recognition follows an extended period in which UNFI has been expanding its risk management initiatives and safety measures to protect more than 21,000 associates across its 59 distribution centers and additional office locations.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 80.82 percent and weekly performance of -9.17 percent. The stock has been moved at 41.43 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.52 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -20.20 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.27M shares, UNFI reached to a volume of 1193007 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about United Natural Foods Inc. [UNFI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNFI shares is $23.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNFI stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northcoast have made an estimate for United Natural Foods Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MKM Partners raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 30, 2020, representing the official price target for United Natural Foods Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Natural Foods Inc. is set at 1.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNFI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for UNFI in the course of the last twelve months was 3.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

UNFI stock trade performance evaluation

United Natural Foods Inc. [UNFI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.17. With this latest performance, UNFI shares gained by 6.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 102.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNFI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.56 for United Natural Foods Inc. [UNFI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.62, while it was recorded at 15.88 for the last single week of trading, and 14.61 for the last 200 days.

United Natural Foods Inc. [UNFI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

United Natural Foods Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for United Natural Foods Inc. [UNFI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, United Natural Foods Inc. posted 0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.26/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -53.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNFI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United Natural Foods Inc. go to -6.32%.

United Natural Foods Inc. [UNFI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $714 million, or 84.70% of UNFI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UNFI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,271,910, which is approximately 2.325% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,099,658 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $96.62 million in UNFI stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $66.78 million in UNFI stock with ownership of nearly 19.19% of the company’s market capitalization.

119 institutional holders increased their position in United Natural Foods Inc. [NYSE:UNFI] by around 6,366,142 shares. Additionally, 87 investors decreased positions by around 8,057,834 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 30,632,427 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,056,403 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UNFI stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,348,708 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 1,526,504 shares during the same period.