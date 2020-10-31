Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation [PPC] Revenue clocked in at $11.74 billion, down -50.27% YTD: What’s Next?

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation [NASDAQ: PPC] price surged by 3.30 percent to reach at $0.52. The company report on October 29, 2020 that Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. to Host Earnings Call.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2020/ Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. (NASDAQ: PPC) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on October 29, 2020 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/68859.

A sum of 2077401 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 907.31K shares. Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation shares reached a high of $17.24 and dropped to a low of $16.26 until finishing in the latest session at $16.27.

The one-year PPC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.26. The average equity rating for PPC stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation [PPC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PPC shares is $19.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PPC stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation stock. On May 11, 2020, analysts increased their price target for PPC shares from 20 to 28.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for PPC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for PPC in the course of the last twelve months was 46.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

PPC Stock Performance Analysis:

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation [PPC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.57. With this latest performance, PPC shares gained by 8.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PPC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.34 for Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation [PPC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.94, while it was recorded at 16.22 for the last single week of trading, and 18.92 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation [PPC] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.32 and a Gross Margin at +9.65. Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.00.

Return on Total Capital for PPC is now 15.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.76. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation [PPC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 103.10. Additionally, PPC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 99.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation [PPC] managed to generate an average of $7,794 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.75.Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

PPC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation posted 0.45/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.41/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PPC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation go to -4.80%.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation [PPC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $697 million, or 18.40% of PPC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PPC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,156,720, which is approximately -4.634% of the company’s market cap and around 79.69% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,050,421 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $82.17 million in PPC stocks shares; and LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT, currently with $73.81 million in PPC stock with ownership of nearly -2.856% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 95 institutional holders increased their position in Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation [NASDAQ:PPC] by around 5,288,488 shares. Additionally, 134 investors decreased positions by around 10,881,856 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 26,647,719 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,818,063 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PPC stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,161,022 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 2,384,316 shares during the same period.