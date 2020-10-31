Market cap of Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX] reaches 431.15M – now what?

Dynavax Technologies Corporation [NASDAQ: DVAX] jumped around 0.15 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $3.90 at the close of the session, up 4.00%. The company report on October 23, 2020 that Dynavax to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on November 5, 2020.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: DVAX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel vaccines, will report third quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, November 5, 2020, after the U.S. financial markets close.

Dynavax will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. (ET)/1:30 p.m. (PT).

Dynavax Technologies Corporation stock is now -31.82% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DVAX Stock saw the intraday high of $3.99 and lowest of $3.58 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 12.44, which means current price is +116.67% above from all time high which was touched on 07/20/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.98M shares, DVAX reached a trading volume of 2896563 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX]?

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Dynavax Technologies Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 07, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $12 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on August 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Dynavax Technologies Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on DVAX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dynavax Technologies Corporation is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for DVAX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.82.

How has DVAX stock performed recently?

Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.14. With this latest performance, DVAX shares dropped by -9.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DVAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.10 for Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.91, while it was recorded at 3.92 for the last single week of trading, and 5.48 for the last 200 days.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX] shares currently have an operating margin of -338.44 and a Gross Margin at +27.47. Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -433.29.

Return on Total Capital for DVAX is now -60.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -78.52. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -427.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -62.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2,647.59. Additionally, DVAX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 96.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 78.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2,610.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 95.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX] managed to generate an average of -$660,606 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.00 and a Current Ratio set at 5.00.

Earnings analysis for Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dynavax Technologies Corporation posted -0.49/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.39/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -25.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DVAX.

Insider trade positions for Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX]

There are presently around $312 million, or 79.20% of DVAX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DVAX stocks are: FEDERATED HERMES, INC. with ownership of 11,166,800, which is approximately 14.334% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BAIN CAPITAL LIFE SCIENCES INVESTORS, LLC, holding 10,895,773 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $42.49 million in DVAX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $27.19 million in DVAX stock with ownership of nearly 16.872% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dynavax Technologies Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 103 institutional holders increased their position in Dynavax Technologies Corporation [NASDAQ:DVAX] by around 22,281,184 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 8,705,811 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 48,917,314 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 79,904,309 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DVAX stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,880,462 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 1,524,159 shares during the same period.