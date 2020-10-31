Market Analysts see Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SPPI] gaining to $12. Time to buy?

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: SPPI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.55% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.05%. The company report on October 28, 2020 that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS: SPPI) a biopharmaceutical company focused on novel and targeted oncology therapies, today announced it will host a conference call to discuss the third quarter 2020 financial results and provide a corporate update on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern/1:30 p.m. Pacific.

Conference Call and Webcast: .

Over the last 12 months, SPPI stock dropped by -55.30%. The average equity rating for SPPI stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $541.59 million, with 112.62 million shares outstanding and 104.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.87M shares, SPPI stock reached a trading volume of 1427958 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SPPI]:

#####

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 17, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on December 26, 2019, representing the official price target for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $17 to $4, while Cantor Fitzgerald kept a Neutral rating on SPPI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.26 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.01.

SPPI Stock Performance Analysis:

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SPPI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.05. With this latest performance, SPPI shares dropped by -14.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPPI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.30 for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SPPI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.07, while it was recorded at 3.42 for the last single week of trading, and 3.23 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

#####

#####

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

SPPI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.41/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 43.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPPI.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SPPI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $263 million, or 58.60% of SPPI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPPI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 19,389,487, which is approximately 6.027% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,121,314 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $42.42 million in SPPI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $23.75 million in SPPI stock with ownership of nearly 29.19% of the company’s market capitalization.

89 institutional holders increased their position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:SPPI] by around 8,267,221 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 5,307,375 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 61,437,961 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 75,012,557 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPPI stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 466,473 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 504,034 shares during the same period.