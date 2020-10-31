For Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK], Analyst sees a rise to $29. What next?

Healthpeak Properties Inc. [NYSE: PEAK] jumped around 0.94 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $27.52 at the close of the session, up 3.54%. The company report on September 23, 2020 that Healthpeak Properties™ to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Host Conference Call/Webcast.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE: PEAK) is scheduled to report its third quarter 2020 financial results after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday, November 2, 2020. Healthpeak will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time (12:00 p.m. Eastern Time) in order to review its financial performance and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

The dial-in number for the conference call is (888) 317-6003 (U.S.) or (412) 317-6061 (international). The conference ID number is 4391911. You may also access the conference call via webcast at www.healthpeak.com under Investor Relations. An archive of the webcast will be available on Healthpeak’s website through November 3, 2021, and a telephonic replay can be accessed through November 17, 2020 by calling (877) 344-7529 (U.S.) or (412) 317-0088 (international) and entering conference ID number 10147622.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. stock is now -20.16% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PEAK Stock saw the intraday high of $27.665 and lowest of $26.41 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 37.85, which means current price is +47.72% above from all time high which was touched on 02/21/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.45M shares, PEAK reached a trading volume of 4188936 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEAK shares is $29.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEAK stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Healthpeak Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Healthpeak Properties Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Healthpeak Properties Inc. is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEAK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.37.

How has PEAK stock performed recently?

Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.34. With this latest performance, PEAK shares gained by 1.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEAK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.43 for Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.71, while it was recorded at 27.63 for the last single week of trading, and 28.10 for the last 200 days.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Earnings analysis for Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Healthpeak Properties Inc. posted -0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -280.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PEAK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Healthpeak Properties Inc. go to 2.50%.

Insider trade positions for Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK]

There are presently around $14,157 million, or 97.00% of PEAK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PEAK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 85,552,035, which is approximately 1.657% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 51,889,238 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.43 billion in PEAK stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $948.78 million in PEAK stock with ownership of nearly -1.654% of the company’s market capitalization.

256 institutional holders increased their position in Healthpeak Properties Inc. [NYSE:PEAK] by around 49,326,801 shares. Additionally, 299 investors decreased positions by around 43,385,658 shares, while 73 investors held positions by with 421,708,843 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 514,421,302 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PEAK stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,384,718 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 6,081,843 shares during the same period.