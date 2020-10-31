First Horizon National Corporation [FHN] Stock trading around $10.35 per share: What’s Next?

First Horizon National Corporation [NYSE: FHN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.50% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -9.61%. The company report on October 29, 2020 that First Horizon Names Anthony C. Hood, PhD as Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer.

First Horizon National Corp. (NYSE: FHN or “First Horizon”) is pleased to announce that Anthony C. Hood, PhD will join the Company as Executive Vice President and Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer.

Effective Monday, November 2, 2020, Dr. Hood will be responsible for cultivating and expanding First Horizon’s strategic leadership in developing and implementing programs and initiatives that advance the Company’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) efforts. The Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer will be a leader, advisor, advocate, catalyst for change, and institutional resource focused on infusing DEI into all programs and activities internally and externally.

Over the last 12 months, FHN stock dropped by -36.03%. The one-year First Horizon National Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.65. The average equity rating for FHN stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.92 billion, with 312.09 million shares outstanding and 307.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.26M shares, FHN stock reached a trading volume of 7490273 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on First Horizon National Corporation [FHN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FHN shares is $12.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FHN stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for First Horizon National Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 08, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 22, 2020, representing the official price target for First Horizon National Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on FHN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Horizon National Corporation is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for FHN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.27.

FHN Stock Performance Analysis:

First Horizon National Corporation [FHN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.61. With this latest performance, FHN shares gained by 9.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FHN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.89 for First Horizon National Corporation [FHN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.90, while it was recorded at 10.47 for the last single week of trading, and 10.47 for the last 200 days.

Insight into First Horizon National Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and First Horizon National Corporation [FHN] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.20. First Horizon National Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.37.

Return on Total Capital for FHN is now 8.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.35. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, First Horizon National Corporation [FHN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 94.87. Additionally, FHN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, First Horizon National Corporation [FHN] managed to generate an average of $87,883 per employee.

FHN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, First Horizon National Corporation posted 0.47/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.42/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FHN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First Horizon National Corporation go to 9.50%.

First Horizon National Corporation [FHN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,325 million, or 58.10% of FHN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FHN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 54,267,189, which is approximately -2.049% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 51,702,649 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $535.12 million in FHN stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $239.74 million in FHN stock with ownership of nearly -22.475% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in First Horizon National Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 250 institutional holders increased their position in First Horizon National Corporation [NYSE:FHN] by around 62,654,346 shares. Additionally, 241 investors decreased positions by around 51,652,386 shares, while 63 investors held positions by with 400,224,234 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 514,530,966 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FHN stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,055,978 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 15,762,825 shares during the same period.