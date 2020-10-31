Cognex Corporation [CGNX] gain 20.74% so far this year. What now?

Cognex Corporation [NASDAQ: CGNX] closed the trading session at $67.66 on 10/29/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $65.34, while the highest price level was $70.79. The company report on October 29, 2020 that Cognex Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend.

Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) today announced that the company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend for Q3-2020 of $0.06 per share, payable on November 27, 2020 to all shareholders of record at the close of business on November 13, 2020. This dividend represents an increase of $0.005 per share, or 9%, over the $0.055 per share dividend paid in the prior quarter.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 20.74 percent and weekly performance of -2.82 percent. The stock has been moved at 29.10 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.93 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 1.18 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 755.71K shares, CGNX reached to a volume of 1163267 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CGNX shares is $58.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CGNX stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Cognex Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 29, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on October 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Cognex Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $47, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Underperform rating on CGNX stock. On June 02, 2020, analysts increased their price target for CGNX shares from 44 to 45.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cognex Corporation is set at 2.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for CGNX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for CGNX in the course of the last twelve months was 75.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.10.

Cognex Corporation [CGNX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.82. With this latest performance, CGNX shares gained by 3.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CGNX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.65 for Cognex Corporation [CGNX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.97, while it was recorded at 67.37 for the last single week of trading, and 57.63 for the last 200 days.

Cognex Corporation [CGNX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cognex Corporation [CGNX] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.65 and a Gross Margin at +73.85. Cognex Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.10.

Return on Total Capital for CGNX is now 11.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.29. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cognex Corporation [CGNX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.33. Additionally, CGNX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cognex Corporation [CGNX] managed to generate an average of $89,927 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.Cognex Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cognex Corporation [CGNX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cognex Corporation posted 0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -15.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CGNX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cognex Corporation go to 15.00%.

Cognex Corporation [CGNX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $11,226 million, or 95.70% of CGNX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CGNX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 17,594,349, which is approximately 4.833% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,790,956 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.07 billion in CGNX stocks shares; and BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP, currently with $834.81 million in CGNX stock with ownership of nearly -1.598% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cognex Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 227 institutional holders increased their position in Cognex Corporation [NASDAQ:CGNX] by around 11,516,053 shares. Additionally, 188 investors decreased positions by around 10,819,770 shares, while 79 investors held positions by with 143,578,052 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 165,913,875 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CGNX stock had 84 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,369,445 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 270,622 shares during the same period.