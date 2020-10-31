Acorda Therapeutics Inc. [ACOR] moved up 3.59: Why It’s Important

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ACOR] traded at a high on 10/29/20, posting a 3.59 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.92. The company report on October 27, 2020 that Acorda Third Quarter 2020 Update: Webcast/Conference Call Scheduled for November 3, 2020.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACOR) will host a conference call and webcast in conjunction with its third quarter 2020 update and financial results on Tuesday, November 3 at 4:30 p.m. ET.

To participate in the Webcast/Conference call, please note there is a new pre-registration process.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2111237 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. stands at 13.01% while the volatility over the past one month is 15.18%.

The market cap for ACOR stock reached $45.91 million, with 47.71 million shares outstanding and 47.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.72M shares, ACOR reached a trading volume of 2111237 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Acorda Therapeutics Inc. [ACOR]?

#####

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Acorda Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 14, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on May 23, 2019, representing the official price target for Acorda Therapeutics Inc. stock. On August 07, 2018, analysts increased their price target for ACOR shares from 15 to 25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Acorda Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACOR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.32.

How has ACOR stock performed recently?

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. [ACOR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.87. With this latest performance, ACOR shares gained by 77.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACOR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.83 for Acorda Therapeutics Inc. [ACOR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6194, while it was recorded at 0.8812 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9506 for the last 200 days.

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. [ACOR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

#####

#####

Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Acorda Therapeutics Inc. [ACOR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Acorda Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.46/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.51/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACOR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Acorda Therapeutics Inc. go to 29.00%.

Insider trade positions for Acorda Therapeutics Inc. [ACOR]

There are presently around $22 million, or 61.10% of ACOR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACOR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,007,747, which is approximately -9.552% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 3,850,732 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.52 million in ACOR stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $1.74 million in ACOR stock with ownership of nearly -31.673% of the company’s market capitalization.

32 institutional holders increased their position in Acorda Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ACOR] by around 3,023,314 shares. Additionally, 71 investors decreased positions by around 22,363,245 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 1,116,626 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,269,933 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACOR stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,579,991 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 4,670,563 shares during the same period.