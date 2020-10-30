Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. [XHR] Revenue clocked in at $781.30 million, down -59.51% YTD: What’s Next?

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NYSE: XHR] closed the trading session at $8.75 on 10/29/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $8.22, while the highest price level was $8.78. The company report on October 15, 2020 that Xenia Hotels & Resorts Announces Upsizing And Pricing Of Senior Secured Notes.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: XHR) (“Xenia” or the “Company”) today announced that its operating partnership, XHR LP (the “Issuer”), has successfully priced its offering of $200 million aggregate principal amount of 6.375% senior secured notes due 2025 (the “Notes”) at a price equal to 100.25% of face value. The offering is expected to close on October 20, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. The Notes, which will pay interest semi-annually, have a fixed annual interest rate of 6.375% and will mature on August 15, 2025. The Notes will be senior secured obligations of the Issuer and will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by the Company and certain of the Issuer’s subsidiaries that incur or guarantee the credit facilities or certain other indebtedness of the Issuer, subject to the terms of the indenture governing the Notes.

The offering has been upsized from the previously announced amount of $150 million. The Issuer intends to use the net proceeds of the offering, along with cash on hand, to repay its two term loans maturing in 2022 in full. Concurrently with the closing of this transaction and the payoff of the term loans, the recently announced amendments to the Company’s remaining corporate credit facilities will become effective.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -59.51 percent and weekly performance of -5.71 percent. The stock has been moved at -4.89 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.34 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 9.92 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 684.24K shares, XHR reached to a volume of 1083751 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. [XHR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XHR shares is $9.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XHR stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while B. Riley FBR analysts kept a Buy rating on XHR stock. On March 09, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for XHR shares from 20 to 17.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for XHR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.73.

XHR stock trade performance evaluation

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. [XHR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.71. With this latest performance, XHR shares dropped by -0.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XHR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.18 for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. [XHR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.97, while it was recorded at 8.87 for the last single week of trading, and 10.83 for the last 200 days.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. [XHR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. [XHR] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.61 and a Gross Margin at +14.23. Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.79.

Return on Total Capital for XHR is now 2.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. [XHR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 75.92. Additionally, XHR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 75.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. [XHR] managed to generate an average of $1,142,750 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 32.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. [XHR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. posted 0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XHR.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. [XHR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $802 million, or 82.60% of XHR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XHR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 20,246,525, which is approximately 0.312% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 18,570,316 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $162.49 million in XHR stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $62.24 million in XHR stock with ownership of nearly 4.532% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 88 institutional holders increased their position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NYSE:XHR] by around 6,016,792 shares. Additionally, 109 investors decreased positions by around 9,775,477 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 75,875,325 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 91,667,594 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XHR stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,193,700 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 3,120,638 shares during the same period.