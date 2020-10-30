why Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $17.88

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NYSE: NCLH] jumped around 0.74 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $15.77 at the close of the session, up 4.92%. The company report on October 5, 2020 that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Extension of Suspension of Voyages.

Suspension Includes All Voyages for Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises with Embarkation Dates from November 1 through November 30, 2020.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (“Norwegian” or “the Company”) (NYSE: NCLH), a leading global cruise company which operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands, today announced an extension of its previously announced suspension of global cruise voyages to include all voyages embarking between November 1 through November 30, 2020 for its three cruise brands. The Company will continue to work in tandem with global government and public health authorities and its Healthy Sail Panel expert advisors to take all necessary measures to protect its guests, crew and the communities visited.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stock is now -73.00% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NCLH Stock saw the intraday high of $15.85 and lowest of $14.77 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 59.78, which means current price is +124.32% above from all time high which was touched on 01/17/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 27.22M shares, NCLH reached a trading volume of 19444543 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NCLH shares is $17.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NCLH stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 25, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SunTrust dropped their target price from $14 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $21 to $17, while Macquarie kept a Neutral rating on NCLH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for NCLH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.50.

How has NCLH stock performed recently?

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.95. With this latest performance, NCLH shares dropped by -7.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NCLH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.78 for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.89, while it was recorded at 16.50 for the last single week of trading, and 21.05 for the last 200 days.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. posted 2.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NCLH.

Insider trade positions for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]

There are presently around $2,121 million, or 47.80% of NCLH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NCLH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 27,861,270, which is approximately 14.279% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,850,463 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $234.19 million in NCLH stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $137.26 million in NCLH stock with ownership of nearly -27.75% of the company’s market capitalization.

234 institutional holders increased their position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NYSE:NCLH] by around 33,338,005 shares. Additionally, 206 investors decreased positions by around 53,686,367 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 47,473,271 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 134,497,643 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NCLH stock had 93 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,494,117 shares, while 110 institutional investors sold positions of 23,342,633 shares during the same period.