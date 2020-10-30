why NeoPhotonics Corporation [NPTN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $8.88

NeoPhotonics Corporation [NYSE: NPTN] surged by $0.43 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $7.07 during the day while it closed the day at $7.01. The company report on October 14, 2020 that NeoPhotonics to Host Conference Call to Discuss 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results on Monday, November 2, 2020.

Company to Detail its Ongoing Market Expansion to Deliver Highest Speed Coherent Optical Solutions for Cloud Service Providers.

NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE: NPTN), a leading developer manufacturer of silicon photonics and advanced hybrid photonic integrated circuit-based lasers, modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive, high speed communications networks, will report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, after market close on Monday, November 2, 2020.

NeoPhotonics Corporation stock has also gained 3.24% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NPTN stock has declined by -23.05% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -19.24% and lost -20.52% year-on date.

The market cap for NPTN stock reached $350.50 million, with 49.08 million shares outstanding and 46.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.06M shares, NPTN reached a trading volume of 1272424 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NeoPhotonics Corporation [NPTN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NPTN shares is $8.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NPTN stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for NeoPhotonics Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 08, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 01, 2020, representing the official price target for NeoPhotonics Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NeoPhotonics Corporation is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for NPTN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for NPTN in the course of the last twelve months was 7.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

NPTN stock trade performance evaluation

NeoPhotonics Corporation [NPTN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.24. With this latest performance, NPTN shares gained by 15.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NPTN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.37 for NeoPhotonics Corporation [NPTN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.56, while it was recorded at 6.79 for the last single week of trading, and 7.71 for the last 200 days.

NeoPhotonics Corporation [NPTN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

NeoPhotonics Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for NeoPhotonics Corporation [NPTN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NeoPhotonics Corporation posted 0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 450.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NPTN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NeoPhotonics Corporation go to 15.00%.

NeoPhotonics Corporation [NPTN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $316 million, or 92.50% of NPTN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NPTN stocks are: RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD. with ownership of 4,179,499, which is approximately 19.39% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,368,451 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.61 million in NPTN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $21.89 million in NPTN stock with ownership of nearly 35.479% of the company’s market capitalization.

112 institutional holders increased their position in NeoPhotonics Corporation [NYSE:NPTN] by around 10,683,739 shares. Additionally, 66 investors decreased positions by around 7,742,793 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 26,610,016 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,036,548 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NPTN stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,382,952 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 2,665,209 shares during the same period.