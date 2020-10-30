Wall Street Analyst Initiated Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. [ELS]. What else is Wall St. saying

Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. [NYSE: ELS] price plunged by -2.28 percent to reach at -$1.37. The company report on October 20, 2020 that ELS Reports Third Quarter Results.

Strong Operating Performance.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE: ELS) (referred to herein as “we,” “us,” and “our”) today announced results for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020.

A sum of 1314312 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 821.63K shares. Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. shares reached a high of $60.05 and dropped to a low of $58.77 until finishing in the latest session at $58.79.

The one-year ELS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.19. The average equity rating for ELS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. [ELS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ELS shares is $71.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ELS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 01, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price from $65 to $72. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. is set at 1.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for ELS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for ELS in the course of the last twelve months was 41.16.

ELS Stock Performance Analysis:

Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. [ELS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.25. With this latest performance, ELS shares dropped by -4.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ELS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.59 for Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. [ELS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.84, while it was recorded at 61.03 for the last single week of trading, and 64.40 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. [ELS] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.75 and a Gross Margin at +36.40. Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.89.

Return on Total Capital for ELS is now 6.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.00. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. [ELS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 194.00. Additionally, ELS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 185.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.05.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 28.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.

ELS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. posted 0.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.31/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ELS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. go to 11.60%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. [ELS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,941 million, or 95.50% of ELS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ELS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,314,776, which is approximately -2.839% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,465,656 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $850.44 million in ELS stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $726.41 million in ELS stock with ownership of nearly -5.563% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 209 institutional holders increased their position in Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. [NYSE:ELS] by around 13,503,264 shares. Additionally, 193 investors decreased positions by around 13,433,278 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 142,159,233 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 169,095,775 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ELS stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,457,244 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 591,948 shares during the same period.