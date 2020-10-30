Wabtec Corporation [WAB] is -24.49% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Wabtec Corporation [NYSE: WAB] gained 4.59% on the last trading session, reaching $58.75 price per share at the time. The company report on October 29, 2020 that Wabtec Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results; Updates 2020 Guidance.

Delivered Strong GAAP Cash Flow from Operations of $230 Million .

Third Quarter Reported GAAP Earnings Per Share of $0.67; Adjusted EPS of $0.95 .

Wabtec Corporation represents 189.80 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $11.24 billion with the latest information. WAB stock price has been found in the range of $56.17 to $59.60.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.10M shares, WAB reached a trading volume of 3255790 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Wabtec Corporation [WAB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WAB shares is $72.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WAB stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Wabtec Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $70 to $65. The new note on the price target was released on June 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Wabtec Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $65 to $67, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on WAB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wabtec Corporation is set at 2.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for WAB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for WAB in the course of the last twelve months was 21.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for WAB stock

Wabtec Corporation [WAB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.88. With this latest performance, WAB shares dropped by -5.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WAB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.79 for Wabtec Corporation [WAB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.34, while it was recorded at 59.17 for the last single week of trading, and 62.24 for the last 200 days.

Wabtec Corporation [WAB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wabtec Corporation [WAB] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.35 and a Gross Margin at +25.34. Wabtec Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.97.

Return on Total Capital for WAB is now 8.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.08. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Wabtec Corporation [WAB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 47.23. Additionally, WAB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 45.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Wabtec Corporation [WAB] managed to generate an average of $11,844 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.Wabtec Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Wabtec Corporation [WAB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Wabtec Corporation posted 1.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WAB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Wabtec Corporation go to 7.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Wabtec Corporation [WAB]

There are presently around $9,964 million, or 94.80% of WAB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WAB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,681,275, which is approximately -2.546% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,237,690 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $718.96 million in WAB stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $588.4 million in WAB stock with ownership of nearly -13.666% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wabtec Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 276 institutional holders increased their position in Wabtec Corporation [NYSE:WAB] by around 13,514,282 shares. Additionally, 328 investors decreased positions by around 16,101,641 shares, while 128 investors held positions by with 139,987,775 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 169,603,698 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WAB stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,955,296 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 3,391,930 shares during the same period.