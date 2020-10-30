Vulcan Materials Company [VMC] fell -0.34% so far this year. What now?

Vulcan Materials Company [NYSE: VMC] traded at a high on 10/29/20, posting a 4.38 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $143.50. The company report on October 15, 2020 that Vulcan Announces Third Quarter Conference Call.

Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) will host its third quarter earnings conference call on Thursday, November 5 at 10:00 a.m. CT (11:00 a.m. ET). Financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 will be released before the NYSE market opens.

The Company invites investors and other interested parties to listen to the live webcast of the conference call at www.vulcanmaterials.com. To participate by phone, call 833-962-1439 approximately 10 minutes before the scheduled start. For international calls, the number is 832-900-4623. The conference ID is 7796747.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1044295 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Vulcan Materials Company stands at 3.02% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.86%.

The market cap for VMC stock reached $18.93 billion, with 132.55 million shares outstanding and 131.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 904.35K shares, VMC reached a trading volume of 1044295 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Vulcan Materials Company [VMC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VMC shares is $147.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VMC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Vulcan Materials Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price from $134 to $183. The new note on the price target was released on October 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Vulcan Materials Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vulcan Materials Company is set at 4.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for VMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for VMC in the course of the last twelve months was 34.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

How has VMC stock performed recently?

Vulcan Materials Company [VMC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.92. With this latest performance, VMC shares gained by 5.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.82 for Vulcan Materials Company [VMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 134.28, while it was recorded at 141.92 for the last single week of trading, and 122.39 for the last 200 days.

Vulcan Materials Company [VMC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vulcan Materials Company [VMC] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.96 and a Gross Margin at +25.48. Vulcan Materials Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.63.

Return on Total Capital for VMC is now 10.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.42. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vulcan Materials Company [VMC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 56.96. Additionally, VMC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 56.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vulcan Materials Company [VMC] managed to generate an average of $71,005 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Vulcan Materials Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings analysis for Vulcan Materials Company [VMC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Vulcan Materials Company posted 1.68/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.7/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VMC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vulcan Materials Company go to 9.89%.

Insider trade positions for Vulcan Materials Company [VMC]

There are presently around $17,125 million, or 91.20% of VMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,763,295, which is approximately -2.132% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE CO, holding 11,153,100 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.6 billion in VMC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.21 billion in VMC stock with ownership of nearly -3.463% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vulcan Materials Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 311 institutional holders increased their position in Vulcan Materials Company [NYSE:VMC] by around 14,631,192 shares. Additionally, 290 investors decreased positions by around 15,986,256 shares, while 94 investors held positions by with 88,717,709 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 119,335,157 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VMC stock had 100 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,638,120 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 6,050,461 shares during the same period.