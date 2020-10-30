vTv Therapeutics Inc. [VTVT] is 2.35% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

vTv Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: VTVT] traded at a high on 10/29/20, posting a 16.78 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.74. The company report on October 29, 2020 that vTv Therapeutics to Present Study Update and Preliminary Data on Baseline Characteristics of Study Participants in Phase 2 Elevage Study Evaluating Azeliragon at 13th Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease (CTAD) Digital Event.

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: VTVT) today announced that it will make an oral presentation at the 13th Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease (CTAD) Digital Event on November 4, 2020. The presentation will provide a general study update and data on the baseline characteristics of patients enrolled in the ongoing phase 2 Elevage Study of azeliragon as a potential treatment for mild-probable Alzheimer’s disease (AD) in adult patients who also have type 2 diabetes. Patient enrollment in the Elevage Study concluded as of September 2020 and vTv expects to report topline results in December 2020.

Details of the CTAD digital presentation are:.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6431696 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of vTv Therapeutics Inc. stands at 11.10% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.87%.

The market cap for VTVT stock reached $124.32 million, with 45.66 million shares outstanding and 13.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 314.48K shares, VTVT reached a trading volume of 6431696 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for vTv Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 30, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $12 to $1. The new note on the price target was released on April 10, 2018, representing the official price target for vTv Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on VTVT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for vTv Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for VTVT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5405.35.

vTv Therapeutics Inc. [VTVT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.82. With this latest performance, VTVT shares dropped by -1.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTVT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.33 for vTv Therapeutics Inc. [VTVT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8502, while it was recorded at 1.6360 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3100 for the last 200 days.

vTv Therapeutics Inc. [VTVT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and vTv Therapeutics Inc. [VTVT] shares currently have an operating margin of -755.86. vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -648.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, vTv Therapeutics Inc. [VTVT] managed to generate an average of -$688,962 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1,105.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for vTv Therapeutics Inc. [VTVT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, vTv Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.1/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VTVT.

Insider trade positions for vTv Therapeutics Inc. [VTVT]

There are presently around $6 million, or 7.60% of VTVT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VTVT stocks are: FRAZIER MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 1,062,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 76.63% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 469,389 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.82 million in VTVT stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP, currently with $0.81 million in VTVT stock with ownership of nearly 71.254% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in vTv Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 32 institutional holders increased their position in vTv Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:VTVT] by around 1,549,284 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 277,904 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 1,776,120 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,603,308 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VTVT stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 601,520 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 109,688 shares during the same period.