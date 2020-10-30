Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC] stock Initiated by Canaccord Genuity analyst, price target now $1.50

Uranium Energy Corp. [AMEX: UEC] gained 7.17% on the last trading session, reaching $0.88 price per share at the time. The company report on October 29, 2020 that Uranium Energy Corp Files Fiscal 2020 Annual Report.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas, Oct. 29, 2020 /CNW/ – Uranium Energy Corp (NYSE American: UEC, the “Company” or “UEC”) is pleased to report, in accordance with NYSE American requirements, the filing of the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2020 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). This Form 10-K filing, which includes the Company’s audited consolidated financial statements, related notes thereto and management’s discussion and analysis, is available for viewing on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml or on the Company’s website at www.uraniumenergy.com.

About Uranium Energy Corp.

Uranium Energy Corp. represents 183.90 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $173.76 million with the latest information. UEC stock price has been found in the range of $0.82 to $0.88.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.32M shares, UEC reached a trading volume of 1190531 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC]:

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Uranium Energy Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 25, 2017, representing the official price target for Uranium Energy Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4.20, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on UEC stock. On March 14, 2013, analysts decreased their price target for UEC shares from 1.75 to 1.25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Uranium Energy Corp. is set at 0.05 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.38.

Trading performance analysis for UEC stock

Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.46. With this latest performance, UEC shares dropped by -11.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UEC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.22 for Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0390, while it was recorded at 0.8937 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9225 for the last 200 days.

Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for UEC is now -16.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -20.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 26.47. Additionally, UEC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 26.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC] managed to generate an average of -$336,329 per employee.Uranium Energy Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.70.

Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Uranium Energy Corp. posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UEC.

An analysis of insider ownership at Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC]

There are presently around $38 million, or 26.30% of UEC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UEC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,281,857, which is approximately 0.028% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,866,473 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.8 million in UEC stocks shares; and FALCON EDGE CAPITAL, LP, currently with $2.54 million in UEC stock with ownership of nearly 31.337% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Uranium Energy Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 43 institutional holders increased their position in Uranium Energy Corp. [AMEX:UEC] by around 3,665,008 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 2,035,434 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 37,265,642 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,966,084 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UEC stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,016,405 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 328,742 shares during the same period.