Universal Security Instruments Inc. [UUU] Stock trading around $3.27 per share: What’s Next?

Universal Security Instruments Inc. [AMEX: UUU] stock went on an upward path that rose over 62.69% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 45.33%. The company report on September 4, 2020 that Universal Security Instruments Reports Non-Compliance Communication from the NYSE Amex.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE Amex: UUU) today announced that on August 31, 2020, Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (the “Company”) received a letter from NYSE American LLC (the “Exchange”) stating that the Exchange has determined that the Company is not in compliance with Section 1003(a)(iii) of the Exchange’s Company Guide (the “Company Guide”) as the result of the Company’s failure to maintain Stockholders’ equity of $6.0 million after reporting losses from continuing operations and/or net losses in its five most recent fiscal years.

The Exchange has informed the Company that the Company must submit a plan (the “Plan”) by September 30, 2020 advising the Exchange of actions the Company has taken or will take to regain compliance with the continued listing standards by February 28, 2022 (the “Plan Period”). The Plan should include specific milestones, quarterly financial projections and details related to any strategic initiatives the Company intends to complete. If the Plan is accepted by the Exchange, then the Company will be able to continue its listing during the Plan Period, during which time the Company will be subject to periodic review to determine whether it is making progress consistent with the Plan. If the Company does not submit a Plan, or if the Company’s Plan is not accepted by the Exchange, then the Company will be subject to delisting proceedings. Furthermore, if the Plan is accepted by the Exchange, but the Company is not in compliance with the continued listing standards of the Company Guide by February 28, 2022, or if the Company does not make progress consistent with the Plan during the Plan Period, then the Exchange staff will initiate delisting proceedings as appropriate. The Company is working diligently to prepare and execute its Plan to regain compliance with the Company Guide.

Over the last 12 months, UUU stock rose by 371.24%.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.88 million, with 2.31 million shares outstanding and 1.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 417.91K shares, UUU stock reached a trading volume of 72533822 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Universal Security Instruments Inc. [UUU]:

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Universal Security Instruments Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 15, 2013.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Universal Security Instruments Inc. is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for UUU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for UUU in the course of the last twelve months was 9.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

UUU Stock Performance Analysis:

Universal Security Instruments Inc. [UUU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 45.33. With this latest performance, UUU shares gained by 72.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 430.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 371.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UUU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.03 for Universal Security Instruments Inc. [UUU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.00, while it was recorded at 2.33 for the last single week of trading, and 1.15 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Universal Security Instruments Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Universal Security Instruments Inc. [UUU] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.55 and a Gross Margin at +25.39. Universal Security Instruments Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -39.28.

Return on Total Capital for UUU is now -16.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -75.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -75.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -42.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Universal Security Instruments Inc. [UUU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 42.52. Additionally, UUU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Universal Security Instruments Inc. [UUU] managed to generate an average of -$447,222 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.09.Universal Security Instruments Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

Universal Security Instruments Inc. [UUU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 18.30% of UUU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UUU stocks are: WILEN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP. with ownership of 160,703, which is approximately 606.045% of the company’s market cap and around 10.80% of the total institutional ownership; BEACON POINTE ADVISORS, LLC, holding 124,455 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.41 million in UUU stocks shares; and RAYMOND JAMES & ASSOCIATES, currently with $0.24 million in UUU stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Universal Security Instruments Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in Universal Security Instruments Inc. [AMEX:UUU] by around 264,197 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 6,297 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 151,731 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 422,225 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UUU stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 124,455 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 6,297 shares during the same period.