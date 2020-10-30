The Home Depot Inc. [HD] Revenue clocked in at $119.32 billion, up 23.51% YTD: What’s Next?

The Home Depot Inc. [NYSE: HD] traded at a low on 10/28/20, posting a -2.57 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $269.72. The company report on October 22, 2020 that The Home Depot Expands At-Home Learning Resources for Kids with Virtual Field Trips.

New behind-the-scenes video content aims to support families and teachers with hundreds of free interactive educational projects online.

The Home Depot®, the world’s largest home improvement retailer, today announced the new educational video series Virtual Field Trips will be added to its digital DIY workshops library, where Home Depot suppliers will provide kid-friendly, behind-the-scenes tours and insights into how products come to life and, eventually, make it to the retailer’s shelves.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3235954 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The Home Depot Inc. stands at 1.95% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.85%.

The market cap for HD stock reached $288.45 billion, with 1.08 billion shares outstanding and 1.07 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.31M shares, HD reached a trading volume of 3235954 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HD shares is $302.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HD stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for The Home Depot Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 05, 2020, representing the official price target for The Home Depot Inc. stock. On August 19, 2020, analysts increased their price target for HD shares from 290 to 330.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Home Depot Inc. is set at 5.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for HD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for HD in the course of the last twelve months was 25.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

The Home Depot Inc. [HD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.20. With this latest performance, HD shares dropped by -0.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.92 for The Home Depot Inc. [HD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 280.11, while it was recorded at 277.35 for the last single week of trading, and 245.11 for the last 200 days.

The Home Depot Inc. [HD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Home Depot Inc. [HD] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.37 and a Gross Margin at +32.28. The Home Depot Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.20.

Return on Total Capital for HD is now 51.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 40.48. Additionally, HD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 109.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 72.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Home Depot Inc. [HD] managed to generate an average of $27,044 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 54.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.31.The Home Depot Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for The Home Depot Inc. [HD]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Home Depot Inc. posted 2.53/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.52/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Home Depot Inc. go to 7.10%.

Insider trade positions for The Home Depot Inc. [HD]

There are presently around $204,334 million, or 72.00% of HD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 91,547,627, which is approximately 6.658% of the company’s market cap and around 0.12% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 72,554,014 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.57 billion in HD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $14.0 billion in HD stock with ownership of nearly -0.174% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Home Depot Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 1,249 institutional holders increased their position in The Home Depot Inc. [NYSE:HD] by around 27,347,430 shares. Additionally, 1,213 investors decreased positions by around 33,585,239 shares, while 258 investors held positions by with 696,645,459 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 757,578,128 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HD stock had 172 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,160,864 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 3,237,106 shares during the same period.