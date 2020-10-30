Stifel lifts KLA Corporation [KLAC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

KLA Corporation [NASDAQ: KLAC] price surged by 5.98 percent to reach at $11.4. The company report on October 29, 2020 that KLA Corporation Reports Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Results.

– Total revenue was $1.54 billion, finishing near the high-end of guidance;.

– GAAP EPS was $2.69, and non-GAAP EPS was $3.03, each also finishing near the high-end of guidance;.

A sum of 1350293 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.18M shares. KLA Corporation shares reached a high of $204.08 and dropped to a low of $190.205 until finishing in the latest session at $201.95.

The one-year KLAC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.55. The average equity rating for KLAC stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on KLA Corporation [KLAC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KLAC shares is $213.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KLAC stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for KLA Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 21, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $200 to $205. The new note on the price target was released on August 04, 2020, representing the official price target for KLA Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $178 to $200, while Cowen kept a Market Perform rating on KLAC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KLA Corporation is set at 6.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for KLAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for KLAC in the course of the last twelve months was 28.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

KLAC Stock Performance Analysis:

KLA Corporation [KLAC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.67. With this latest performance, KLAC shares gained by 4.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KLAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.40 for KLA Corporation [KLAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 197.36, while it was recorded at 198.64 for the last single week of trading, and 179.66 for the last 200 days.

Insight into KLA Corporation Fundamentals:

KLA Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

KLAC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, KLA Corporation posted 2.66/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.58/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KLAC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KLA Corporation go to 9.29%.

KLA Corporation [KLAC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $28,607 million, or 98.90% of KLAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KLAC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,454,169, which is approximately 2.591% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,163,855 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.46 billion in KLAC stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $2.02 billion in KLAC stock with ownership of nearly -3.214% of the company’s market capitalization.

348 institutional holders increased their position in KLA Corporation [NASDAQ:KLAC] by around 9,599,844 shares. Additionally, 360 investors decreased positions by around 9,222,165 shares, while 96 investors held positions by with 122,830,166 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 141,652,175 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KLAC stock had 104 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,541,750 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 1,031,487 shares during the same period.