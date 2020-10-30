SM Energy Company [SM] is -86.92% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

SM Energy Company [NYSE: SM] traded at a high on 10/29/20, posting a 5.00 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.47. The company report on October 30, 2020 that SM Energy Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results, Generating Cash Flow And Reducing Debt.

SM Energy Company (the “Company”) (NYSE: SM) today announced operating and financial results for the third quarter 2020 and provided updates to its 2020 guidance.

During the third quarter of 2020, the Company continued its focus on the following priorities:.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4898798 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of SM Energy Company stands at 8.44% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.63%.

The market cap for SM stock reached $166.17 million, with 113.01 million shares outstanding and 106.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.21M shares, SM reached a trading volume of 4898798 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SM Energy Company [SM]?

#####

Seaport Global Securities have made an estimate for SM Energy Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 07, 2020, representing the official price target for SM Energy Company stock. On March 20, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for SM shares from 14 to 3.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SM Energy Company is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for SM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for SM in the course of the last twelve months was 0.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has SM stock performed recently?

SM Energy Company [SM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.55. With this latest performance, SM shares dropped by -7.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.34 for SM Energy Company [SM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8910, while it was recorded at 1.5040 for the last single week of trading, and 3.6983 for the last 200 days.

SM Energy Company [SM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

#####

#####

SM Energy Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for SM Energy Company [SM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SM Energy Company posted -0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SM.

Insider trade positions for SM Energy Company [SM]

There are presently around $156 million, or 88.10% of SM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,539,342, which is approximately -0.932% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,798,084 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.34 million in SM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $13.46 million in SM stock with ownership of nearly -15.916% of the company’s market capitalization.

102 institutional holders increased their position in SM Energy Company [NYSE:SM] by around 18,772,658 shares. Additionally, 75 investors decreased positions by around 20,020,308 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 67,415,587 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 106,208,553 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SM stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,346,516 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 4,938,091 shares during the same period.