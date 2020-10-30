ServiceNow Inc. [NOW] gain 80.86% so far this year. What now?

ServiceNow Inc. [NYSE: NOW] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.48% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.92%. The company report on October 29, 2020 that ServiceNow Appoints Apple Executive Larry Jackson to Its Board of Directors.

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading workflow company that makes work, work better for people, today announced the appointment of Apple executive Larry Jackson to its board of directors, bringing the total number of directors on ServiceNow’s board to 11. .

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201028006060/en/.

Over the last 12 months, NOW stock rose by 104.28%. The one-year ServiceNow Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -4.53. The average equity rating for NOW stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $96.40 billion, with 191.32 million shares outstanding and 189.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.47M shares, NOW stock reached a trading volume of 2852297 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ServiceNow Inc. [NOW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NOW shares is $488.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for ServiceNow Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 29, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price from $475 to $550. The new note on the price target was released on October 29, 2020, representing the official price target for ServiceNow Inc. stock. On October 14, 2020, analysts increased their price target for NOW shares from 511 to 600.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ServiceNow Inc. is set at 16.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for NOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 24.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 39.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for NOW in the course of the last twelve months was 85.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

NOW Stock Performance Analysis:

ServiceNow Inc. [NOW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.92. With this latest performance, NOW shares gained by 5.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 104.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.37 for ServiceNow Inc. [NOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 483.77, while it was recorded at 502.01 for the last single week of trading, and 389.36 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ServiceNow Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ServiceNow Inc. [NOW] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.22 and a Gross Margin at +72.12. ServiceNow Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.11.

Return on Total Capital for NOW is now 1.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 25.17. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 38.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ServiceNow Inc. [NOW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 53.14. Additionally, NOW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 50.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ServiceNow Inc. [NOW] managed to generate an average of $60,428 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.70.ServiceNow Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

NOW Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ServiceNow Inc. posted 0.96/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.87/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ServiceNow Inc. go to 27.41%.

ServiceNow Inc. [NOW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $89,815 million, or 94.10% of NOW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NOW stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 16,263,418, which is approximately -0.64% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,633,958 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.98 billion in NOW stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $7.97 billion in NOW stock with ownership of nearly 1.912% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ServiceNow Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 643 institutional holders increased their position in ServiceNow Inc. [NYSE:NOW] by around 10,996,842 shares. Additionally, 382 investors decreased positions by around 13,280,845 shares, while 113 investors held positions by with 151,627,617 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 175,905,304 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NOW stock had 173 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,424,949 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 1,462,094 shares during the same period.