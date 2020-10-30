Service Properties Trust [SVC] Revenue clocked in at $1.88 billion, down -68.58% YTD: What’s Next?

Service Properties Trust [NASDAQ: SVC] traded at a high on 10/29/20, posting a 7.68 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $7.64. The company report on October 15, 2020 that Service Properties Trust Announces Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares.

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) today announced a regular quarterly cash distribution on its common shares of $0.01 per common share ($0.04 per share per year). This distribution will be paid to SVC’s common shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 26, 2020 and distributed on or about November 19, 2020.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC’s properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements. SVC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1312334 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Service Properties Trust stands at 6.65% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.39%.

The market cap for SVC stock reached $1.30 billion, with 164.38 million shares outstanding and 162.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.45M shares, SVC reached a trading volume of 1312334 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Service Properties Trust [SVC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SVC shares is $11.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SVC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Service Properties Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 29, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Service Properties Trust is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for SVC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for SVC in the course of the last twelve months was 34.09.

How has SVC stock performed recently?

Service Properties Trust [SVC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.20. With this latest performance, SVC shares dropped by -3.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SVC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.76 for Service Properties Trust [SVC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.12, while it was recorded at 7.62 for the last single week of trading, and 9.86 for the last 200 days.

Service Properties Trust [SVC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Service Properties Trust [SVC] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.32 and a Gross Margin at +20.22. Service Properties Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.21.

Return on Total Capital for SVC is now 1.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.39. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Service Properties Trust [SVC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 244.93. Additionally, SVC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 67.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 241.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.14.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 28.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.

Earnings analysis for Service Properties Trust [SVC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Service Properties Trust posted 0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SVC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Service Properties Trust go to 5.00%.

Insider trade positions for Service Properties Trust [SVC]

There are presently around $909 million, or 74.20% of SVC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SVC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23,827,498, which is approximately -8.347% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,505,824 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $149.12 million in SVC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $71.23 million in SVC stock with ownership of nearly 7.098% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Service Properties Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 148 institutional holders increased their position in Service Properties Trust [NASDAQ:SVC] by around 14,241,277 shares. Additionally, 167 investors decreased positions by around 20,685,564 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 83,957,826 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 118,884,667 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SVC stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,333,301 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 10,453,320 shares during the same period.