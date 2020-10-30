Service Corporation International [SCI] is 0.41% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Service Corporation International [NYSE: SCI] closed the trading session at $46.22 on 10/29/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $45.45, while the highest price level was $46.87. The company report on October 29, 2020 that Service Corp. International to Host Earnings Call.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2020/ Service Corp. International (NYSE: SCI) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on October 29, 2020 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/69786.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 0.41 percent and weekly performance of 3.52 percent. The stock has been moved at 29.40 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 9.58 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 6.60 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 993.40K shares, SCI reached to a volume of 2355606 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Service Corporation International [SCI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SCI shares is $49.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SCI stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Service Corporation International shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 20, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA/Merrill raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 30, 2016, representing the official price target for Service Corporation International stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Service Corporation International is set at 1.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for SCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for SCI in the course of the last twelve months was 22.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

SCI stock trade performance evaluation

Service Corporation International [SCI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.52. With this latest performance, SCI shares gained by 9.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.45 for Service Corporation International [SCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.88, while it was recorded at 44.36 for the last single week of trading, and 42.46 for the last 200 days.

Service Corporation International [SCI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

#####

#####

Service Corporation International’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Service Corporation International [SCI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Service Corporation International posted 0.54/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.6/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -10.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SCI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Service Corporation International go to 9.94%.

Service Corporation International [SCI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,111 million, or 89.70% of SCI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SCI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16,940,967, which is approximately -1.045% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,462,509 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $714.68 million in SCI stocks shares; and SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P., currently with $529.95 million in SCI stock with ownership of nearly 40.791% of the company’s market capitalization.

176 institutional holders increased their position in Service Corporation International [NYSE:SCI] by around 13,538,599 shares. Additionally, 205 investors decreased positions by around 16,230,885 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 124,074,844 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 153,844,328 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SCI stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,038,826 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 2,079,036 shares during the same period.