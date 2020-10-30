ROTH Capital slashes price target on Tellurian Inc. [TELL] – find out why.

Tellurian Inc. [NASDAQ: TELL] traded at a high on 10/29/20, posting a 5.95 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.90. The company report on October 6, 2020 that Leading LNG and LPG Shipping Companies Presenting at Capital Link’s 12th Annual New York Maritime Forum, Wednesday & Thursday October 14 & 15, 2020.

GLOBAL SHIPPING COMES TO NEW YORK.

Senior executives from leading publicly listed LNG and LPG shipping companies will discuss the trends, developments and outlook of the global commodities and shipping markets. The panels will take place at Capital Link’s 12th Annual New York Maritime Forum as a digital event on Wednesday & Thursday, October 14 & 15, 2020 from 8:00am – 4:00pm EST.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3991021 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Tellurian Inc. stands at 5.42% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.65%.

The market cap for TELL stock reached $297.27 million, with 245.36 million shares outstanding and 178.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.15M shares, TELL reached a trading volume of 3991021 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tellurian Inc. [TELL]?

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Tellurian Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 10, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Tellurian Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $6 to $2, while Evercore ISI kept a In-line rating on TELL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tellurian Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for TELL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27.

How has TELL stock performed recently?

Tellurian Inc. [TELL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.40. With this latest performance, TELL shares gained by 13.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TELL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.22 for Tellurian Inc. [TELL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8446, while it was recorded at 0.8902 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9044 for the last 200 days.

Tellurian Inc. [TELL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Tellurian Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Tellurian Inc. [TELL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tellurian Inc. posted -0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -28.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TELL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tellurian Inc. go to 31.10%.

Insider trade positions for Tellurian Inc. [TELL]

There are presently around $36 million, or 12.50% of TELL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TELL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,291,373, which is approximately 11.079% of the company’s market cap and around 30.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,006,862 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.14 million in TELL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.83 million in TELL stock with ownership of nearly -47.623% of the company’s market capitalization.

65 institutional holders increased their position in Tellurian Inc. [NASDAQ:TELL] by around 8,763,467 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 6,300,672 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 24,373,026 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,437,165 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TELL stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 530,597 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 815,592 shares during the same period.