ROTH Capital lifts Air Industries Group [AIRI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Air Industries Group [AMEX: AIRI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 7.16% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.26%. The company report on October 30, 2020 that Sales Return to Pre-Pandemic Levels. Air Industries Group Announces Financial Results for the Three and Nine Months ended September 30, 2020.

Air Industries Group (“Air Industries” or the “Company”), an integrated manufacturer of precision equipment assemblies and components for leading aerospace and defense prime contractors, today announced its results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Over the last 12 months, AIRI stock dropped by -13.39%. The average equity rating for AIRI stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $31.31 million, with 30.55 million shares outstanding and 23.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 56.74K shares, AIRI stock reached a trading volume of 415047 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Air Industries Group [AIRI]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Air Industries Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 31, 2017.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Air Industries Group is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for AIRI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

AIRI Stock Performance Analysis:

Air Industries Group [AIRI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.26. With this latest performance, AIRI shares dropped by -15.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AIRI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.10 for Air Industries Group [AIRI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1137, while it was recorded at 1.0042 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2061 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Air Industries Group Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Air Industries Group [AIRI] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.10 and a Gross Margin at +16.75. Air Industries Group’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.76.

Return on Total Capital for AIRI is now 1.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Air Industries Group [AIRI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 302.59. Additionally, AIRI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 75.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 74.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Air Industries Group [AIRI] managed to generate an average of -$16,340 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.09.Air Industries Group’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

AIRI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Air Industries Group posted 0/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AIRI.

Air Industries Group [AIRI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3 million, or 24.20% of AIRI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AIRI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 879,341, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 20.80% of the total institutional ownership; ESSEX INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO LLC, holding 400,837 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.41 million in AIRI stocks shares; and EUBEL BRADY & SUTTMAN ASSET MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $0.37 million in AIRI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Air Industries Group stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Air Industries Group [AMEX:AIRI] by around 64,535 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 182,097 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 2,242,569 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,489,201 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AIRI stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,826 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 69,683 shares during the same period.