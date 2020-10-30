Plantronics Inc. [PLT] Is Currently 12.97 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Plantronics Inc. [NYSE: PLT] surged by $2.18 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $19.10 during the day while it closed the day at $18.99. The company report on October 30, 2020 that Poly Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results.

Hybrid Work Drives Record Enterprise Headset Revenue; Remote Education Contributes to Record Video Shipments.

Poly (NYSE: PLT) today announced second quarter results for the period ending September 26, 2020 .

Plantronics Inc. stock has also gained 6.63% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PLT stock has declined by -5.00% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 34.59% and lost -30.54% year-on date.

The market cap for PLT stock reached $759.98 million, with 40.46 million shares outstanding and 36.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 901.23K shares, PLT reached a trading volume of 1046307 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Plantronics Inc. [PLT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLT shares is $18.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLT stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Plantronics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Plantronics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Plantronics Inc. is set at 1.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLT in the course of the last twelve months was 10.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

PLT stock trade performance evaluation

Plantronics Inc. [PLT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.63. With this latest performance, PLT shares gained by 60.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.81 for Plantronics Inc. [PLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.25, while it was recorded at 18.04 for the last single week of trading, and 15.09 for the last 200 days.

Plantronics Inc. [PLT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Plantronics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Plantronics Inc. [PLT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Plantronics Inc. posted 1.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.33/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -6.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Plantronics Inc. go to 15.00%.

Plantronics Inc. [PLT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $800 million, or 96.00% of PLT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLT stocks are: SIRIS CAPITAL GROUP, LLC with ownership of 7,102,201, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 5,988,150 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $113.72 million in PLT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $98.59 million in PLT stock with ownership of nearly 2.441% of the company’s market capitalization.

78 institutional holders increased their position in Plantronics Inc. [NYSE:PLT] by around 4,097,552 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 5,261,471 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 32,776,084 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,135,107 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLT stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,309,409 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 2,330,495 shares during the same period.