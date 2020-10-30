Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] Stock trading around $9.96 per share: What’s Next?

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NYSE: PK] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.95% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.60%. The company report on October 24, 2020 that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. Announces Appointment of Nancy M. Vu as Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (“Park” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PK) announced the appointment of Nancy M. Vu as Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary, effective October 23, 2020. Prior to her appointment, Ms. Vu has served as Senior Vice President & Deputy General Counsel since January 2020. In her new role at Park, she will serve as Park’s chief legal officer and lead the Company’s legal department.

“I am thrilled to welcome Nancy into Park’s executive leadership team,” said Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr., Park’s Chairman and CEO. “Nancy brings immense focus, energy and legal and business experience to her new position as our Senior Vice President and General Counsel. Since she joined Park, she has played a key role in many of the Company’s significant transactions and initiatives. Nancy is very deserving of this promotion and I am confident she will continue to make significant contributions to Park in the months and years ahead.”.

Over the last 12 months, PK stock dropped by -57.81%. The one-year Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.75. The average equity rating for PK stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.27 billion, with 235.00 million shares outstanding and 233.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.01M shares, PK stock reached a trading volume of 3238818 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PK shares is $11.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PK stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Compass Point raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 05, 2020, representing the official price target for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $7.50 to $13, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on PK stock. On September 10, 2020, analysts increased their price target for PK shares from 7.50 to 11.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for PK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.59.

PK Stock Performance Analysis:

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.60. With this latest performance, PK shares dropped by -0.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.77 for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.11, while it was recorded at 10.10 for the last single week of trading, and 11.65 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. Fundamentals:

#####

#####

#####

PK Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. posted 0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.35/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -94.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. go to -3.50%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,947 million, or 86.30% of PK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 34,160,253, which is approximately -8.79% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 29,713,478 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $295.95 million in PK stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $105.22 million in PK stock with ownership of nearly -8.576% of the company’s market capitalization.

148 institutional holders increased their position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NYSE:PK] by around 25,274,366 shares. Additionally, 166 investors decreased positions by around 51,424,322 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 118,769,904 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 195,468,592 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PK stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,118,557 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 16,792,443 shares during the same period.