Orion Group Holdings Inc. [ORN] moved up 13.41: Why It’s Important

Orion Group Holdings Inc. [NYSE: ORN] traded at a high on 10/29/20, posting a 13.41 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.13. The company report on October 29, 2020 that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2020 / Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on October 29, 2020 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1769293 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Orion Group Holdings Inc. stands at 7.53% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.06%.

The market cap for ORN stock reached $94.31 million, with 30.03 million shares outstanding and 28.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 197.19K shares, ORN reached a trading volume of 1769293 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Orion Group Holdings Inc. [ORN]?

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for Orion Group Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2018, representing the official price target for Orion Group Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $12 to $10, while FBR & Co. kept a Buy rating on ORN stock. On October 06, 2016, analysts increased their price target for ORN shares from 6 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Orion Group Holdings Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for ORN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for ORN in the course of the last twelve months was 4.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has ORN stock performed recently?

Orion Group Holdings Inc. [ORN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.03. With this latest performance, ORN shares gained by 13.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.86 for Orion Group Holdings Inc. [ORN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.86, while it was recorded at 2.96 for the last single week of trading, and 3.00 for the last 200 days.

Orion Group Holdings Inc. [ORN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Orion Group Holdings Inc. [ORN] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.05 and a Gross Margin at +8.67. Orion Group Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.76.

Return on Total Capital for ORN is now 0.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.43. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Orion Group Holdings Inc. [ORN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 70.20. Additionally, ORN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 61.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Orion Group Holdings Inc. [ORN] managed to generate an average of -$2,084 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.95.Orion Group Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Orion Group Holdings Inc. [ORN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Orion Group Holdings Inc. posted 0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.01/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ORN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Orion Group Holdings Inc. go to -10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Orion Group Holdings Inc. [ORN]

There are presently around $60 million, or 75.20% of ORN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ORN stocks are: RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD. with ownership of 2,460,931, which is approximately -25.918% of the company’s market cap and around 6.50% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 2,357,628 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.38 million in ORN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $4.2 million in ORN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Orion Group Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in Orion Group Holdings Inc. [NYSE:ORN] by around 643,499 shares. Additionally, 36 investors decreased positions by around 3,180,481 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 15,314,695 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,138,675 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ORN stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 49,900 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 421,346 shares during the same period.