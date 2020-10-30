ORBCOMM Inc. [ORBC] stock Upgrade by Craig Hallum analyst, price target now $7.50

ORBCOMM Inc. [NASDAQ: ORBC] surged by $0.65 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $4.70 during the day while it closed the day at $4.64. The company report on October 29, 2020 that ORBCOMM to Participate at the Raymond James 2020 SMID Cap Company Showcase.

ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ: ORBC), a global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Marc Eisenberg, and Chief Financial Officer, Dean Milcos, will be participating in the Raymond James 2020 SMID Cap Company Showcase being held virtually on Thursday, November 12, 2020.

Management will be available throughout the day for virtual one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conference. For more information about the conference or to schedule a virtual one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your Raymond James representative.

ORBCOMM Inc. stock has also gained 16.58% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ORBC stock has inclined by 10.21% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 90.16% and gained 10.21% year-on date.

The market cap for ORBC stock reached $354.64 million, with 78.07 million shares outstanding and 73.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 440.21K shares, ORBC reached a trading volume of 1861775 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORBC shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORBC stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for ORBCOMM Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 22, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, First Analysis Sec dropped their target price from $13 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on February 28, 2019, representing the official price target for ORBCOMM Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ORBCOMM Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for ORBC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for ORBC in the course of the last twelve months was 12.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.50.

ORBCOMM Inc. [ORBC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.58. With this latest performance, ORBC shares gained by 36.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 90.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORBC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.73 for ORBCOMM Inc. [ORBC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.82, while it was recorded at 4.10 for the last single week of trading, and 3.39 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ORBCOMM Inc. [ORBC] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.61 and a Gross Margin at +33.33. ORBCOMM Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.77.

Return on Total Capital for ORBC is now 0.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.67. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ORBCOMM Inc. [ORBC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 112.96. Additionally, ORBC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 112.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ORBCOMM Inc. [ORBC] managed to generate an average of -$23,439 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.ORBCOMM Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ORBCOMM Inc. posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 40.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ORBC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ORBCOMM Inc. go to 20.00%.

There are presently around $246 million, or 69.90% of ORBC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ORBC stocks are: ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. with ownership of 7,715,141, which is approximately -0.598% of the company’s market cap and around 5.87% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,631,276 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26.13 million in ORBC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $19.18 million in ORBC stock with ownership of nearly -3.833% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ORBCOMM Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 59 institutional holders increased their position in ORBCOMM Inc. [NASDAQ:ORBC] by around 3,678,657 shares. Additionally, 74 investors decreased positions by around 7,888,284 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 41,364,271 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,931,212 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ORBC stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,985,249 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 1,545,502 shares during the same period.