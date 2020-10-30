ONEOK Inc. [OKE] stock Downgrade by Goldman analyst, price target now $26

ONEOK Inc. [NYSE: OKE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.50% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.88%. The company report on October 28, 2020 that ONEOK, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2020/ ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on October 28, 2020 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/68628.

Over the last 12 months, OKE stock dropped by -56.57%. The one-year ONEOK Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.38. The average equity rating for OKE stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $13.56 billion, with 444.20 million shares outstanding and 441.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.51M shares, OKE stock reached a trading volume of 6067101 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ONEOK Inc. [OKE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OKE shares is $33.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OKE stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for ONEOK Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on October 15, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 05, 2020, representing the official price target for ONEOK Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on OKE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ONEOK Inc. is set at 1.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for OKE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.12.

OKE Stock Performance Analysis:

ONEOK Inc. [OKE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.88. With this latest performance, OKE shares gained by 17.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OKE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.23 for ONEOK Inc. [OKE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.57, while it was recorded at 29.77 for the last single week of trading, and 37.29 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ONEOK Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ONEOK Inc. [OKE] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.46 and a Gross Margin at +19.63. ONEOK Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.64.

Return on Total Capital for OKE is now 10.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.48. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ONEOK Inc. [OKE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 204.77. Additionally, OKE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 201.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 65.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ONEOK Inc. [OKE] managed to generate an average of $443,642 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.ONEOK Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

OKE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ONEOK Inc. posted 0.77/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.77/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OKE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ONEOK Inc. go to -1.36%.

ONEOK Inc. [OKE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,314 million, or 69.00% of OKE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OKE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 51,850,265, which is approximately 4.791% of the company’s market cap and around 0.67% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 38,955,831 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.18 billion in OKE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $742.14 million in OKE stock with ownership of nearly 4.824% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ONEOK Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 379 institutional holders increased their position in ONEOK Inc. [NYSE:OKE] by around 36,591,829 shares. Additionally, 361 investors decreased positions by around 19,794,028 shares, while 93 investors held positions by with 249,986,073 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 306,371,930 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OKE stock had 99 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,559,365 shares, while 96 institutional investors sold positions of 2,583,180 shares during the same period.