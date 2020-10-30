Martin Marietta Materials Inc. [MLM] moved up 6.53: Why It’s Important

Martin Marietta Materials Inc. [NYSE: MLM] gained 6.53% on the last trading session, reaching $263.60 price per share at the time. The company report on October 29, 2020 that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2020 / Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on October 29, 2020 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/68865.

Martin Marietta Materials Inc. represents 62.30 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $16.21 billion with the latest information. MLM stock price has been found in the range of $250.00 to $269.03.

If compared to the average trading volume of 599.77K shares, MLM reached a trading volume of 1083334 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Martin Marietta Materials Inc. [MLM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MLM shares is $264.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MLM stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Martin Marietta Materials Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price from $230 to $311. The new note on the price target was released on October 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Martin Marietta Materials Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $250, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on MLM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Martin Marietta Materials Inc. is set at 9.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for MLM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for MLM in the course of the last twelve months was 32.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Trading performance analysis for MLM stock

Martin Marietta Materials Inc. [MLM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.74. With this latest performance, MLM shares gained by 12.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MLM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.03 for Martin Marietta Materials Inc. [MLM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 233.36, while it was recorded at 256.65 for the last single week of trading, and 217.28 for the last 200 days.

Martin Marietta Materials Inc. [MLM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Martin Marietta Materials Inc. [MLM] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.68 and a Gross Margin at +24.69. Martin Marietta Materials Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.89.

Return on Total Capital for MLM is now 10.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.69. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Martin Marietta Materials Inc. [MLM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.93. Additionally, MLM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 53.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Martin Marietta Materials Inc. [MLM] managed to generate an average of $69,071 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Martin Marietta Materials Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Martin Marietta Materials Inc. [MLM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Martin Marietta Materials Inc. posted 3.96/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.51/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MLM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Martin Marietta Materials Inc. go to 5.43%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Martin Marietta Materials Inc. [MLM]

There are presently around $15,808 million, or 99.20% of MLM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MLM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,892,908, which is approximately -2.436% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,881,657 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.02 billion in MLM stocks shares; and SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P., currently with $853.05 million in MLM stock with ownership of nearly -0.538% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Martin Marietta Materials Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 285 institutional holders increased their position in Martin Marietta Materials Inc. [NYSE:MLM] by around 4,915,276 shares. Additionally, 286 investors decreased positions by around 5,297,958 shares, while 91 investors held positions by with 49,754,567 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 59,967,801 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MLM stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 935,401 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 1,038,769 shares during the same period.