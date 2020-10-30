Market cap of EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] reaches 18.64B – now what?

EOG Resources Inc. [NYSE: EOG] traded at a low on 10/28/20, posting a -5.99 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $32.51. The company report on October 29, 2020 that EOG Resources to Present at Upcoming Conferences.

EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) is scheduled to present at the BofA Securities Global Energy Conference at 8:00 a.m. Central time (9:00 a.m. Eastern time) on Wednesday, November 11. Ezra Y. Yacob, Executive Vice President, Exploration and Production, will present on behalf of EOG.

EOG is also scheduled to present at the Bernstein Operational Decisions Conference at 10:00 a.m. Central time (11:00 a.m. Eastern time) on Tuesday, November 17. Lloyd W. “Billy” Helms, Jr., Chief Operating Officer, will present on behalf of EOG.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8720027 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of EOG Resources Inc. stands at 4.64% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.39%.

The market cap for EOG stock reached $18.64 billion, with 582.24 million shares outstanding and 579.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.89M shares, EOG reached a trading volume of 8720027 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EOG shares is $63.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EOG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for EOG Resources Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 23, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 14, 2020, representing the official price target for EOG Resources Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $65, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on EOG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EOG Resources Inc. is set at 1.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for EOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for EOG in the course of the last twelve months was 3.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.43. With this latest performance, EOG shares dropped by -10.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.85 for EOG Resources Inc. [EOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.25, while it was recorded at 35.29 for the last single week of trading, and 49.51 for the last 200 days.

EOG Resources Inc. [EOG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

EOG Resources Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings analysis for EOG Resources Inc. [EOG]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, EOG Resources Inc. posted 1.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.13/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for EOG Resources Inc. go to -2.08%.

Insider trade positions for EOG Resources Inc. [EOG]

There are presently around $16,766 million, or 90.40% of EOG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EOG stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 71,311,127, which is approximately 14.979% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 51,921,884 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.69 billion in EOG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.57 billion in EOG stock with ownership of nearly -0.382% of the company’s market capitalization.

381 institutional holders increased their position in EOG Resources Inc. [NYSE:EOG] by around 39,628,092 shares. Additionally, 442 investors decreased positions by around 38,940,416 shares, while 88 investors held positions by with 437,161,172 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 515,729,680 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EOG stock had 104 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,675,542 shares, while 110 institutional investors sold positions of 8,814,773 shares during the same period.