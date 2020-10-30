Market cap of Arcus Biosciences Inc. [RCUS] reaches 1.53B – now what?

Arcus Biosciences Inc. [NYSE: RCUS] closed the trading session at $23.42 on 10/29/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $20.40, while the highest price level was $23.84. The company report on October 29, 2020 that Arcus to Collaborate With AstraZeneca on Registrational Trial for Domvanalimab, Arcus’s Novel Anti-TIGIT Antibody, Plus Imfinzi® in Stage III NSCLC.

– Collaboration Further Strengthens Arcus’s Position at the Forefront of the Anti-TIGIT Field and Leverages AstraZeneca’s Leadership in the Curative-Intent Stage III NSCLC Setting.

– Registrational Trial for Domvanalimab plus Imfinzi Expected to Begin in 2021.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 131.88 percent and weekly performance of 15.20 percent. The stock has been moved at -10.68 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 36.64 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 19.00 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 510.67K shares, RCUS reached to a volume of 1107686 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Arcus Biosciences Inc. [RCUS]:

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Arcus Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 03, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on March 04, 2020, representing the official price target for Arcus Biosciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while SunTrust analysts kept a Buy rating on RCUS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arcus Biosciences Inc. is set at 1.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for RCUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 102.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.06.

RCUS stock trade performance evaluation

Arcus Biosciences Inc. [RCUS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.20. With this latest performance, RCUS shares gained by 36.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 211.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RCUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.15 for Arcus Biosciences Inc. [RCUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.59, while it was recorded at 20.93 for the last single week of trading, and 21.07 for the last 200 days.

Arcus Biosciences Inc. [RCUS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arcus Biosciences Inc. [RCUS] shares currently have an operating margin of -591.39. Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -564.73.

Return on Total Capital for RCUS is now -44.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -42.48. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -42.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Arcus Biosciences Inc. [RCUS] managed to generate an average of -$609,424 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 139.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.80 and a Current Ratio set at 11.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Arcus Biosciences Inc. [RCUS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Arcus Biosciences Inc. posted -0.51/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.49/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -4.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RCUS.

Arcus Biosciences Inc. [RCUS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $871 million, or 57.70% of RCUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RCUS stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 2,705,575, which is approximately 3297.683% of the company’s market cap and around 13.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,639,092 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $61.81 million in RCUS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $51.36 million in RCUS stock with ownership of nearly 43.802% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Arcus Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 106 institutional holders increased their position in Arcus Biosciences Inc. [NYSE:RCUS] by around 19,583,354 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 4,719,574 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 12,902,537 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,205,465 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RCUS stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,839,459 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 1,255,402 shares during the same period.