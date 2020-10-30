Market cap of Allakos Inc. [ALLK] reaches 4.18B – now what?

Allakos Inc. [NASDAQ: ALLK] gained 5.69% on the last trading session, reaching $88.83 price per share at the time. The company report on October 29, 2020 that Allakos Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock.

Allakos Inc. (Nasdaq: ALLK), a biotechnology company developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophil and mast cell related diseases, today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering. The size of the offering is $250 million of shares of its common stock. The Company is offering 3,048,781 shares at a public offering price of $82.00 per share. The offering is expected to close on November 2, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In connection with the offering, the Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 457,317 additional shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions.

Offering Summary.

Allakos Inc. represents 48.82 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.18 billion with the latest information. ALLK stock price has been found in the range of $86.00 to $93.00.

If compared to the average trading volume of 180.83K shares, ALLK reached a trading volume of 1225100 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Allakos Inc. [ALLK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALLK shares is $82.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALLK stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Allakos Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 27, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $89 to $94. The new note on the price target was released on February 04, 2020, representing the official price target for Allakos Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Allakos Inc. is set at 4.82 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.68.

Trading performance analysis for ALLK stock

Allakos Inc. [ALLK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.90. With this latest performance, ALLK shares gained by 9.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALLK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.83 for Allakos Inc. [ALLK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 83.75, while it was recorded at 89.46 for the last single week of trading, and 72.70 for the last 200 days.

Allakos Inc. [ALLK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

#####

Return on Total Capital for ALLK is now -26.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -24.82. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -25.12, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Allakos Inc. [ALLK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.72. Additionally, ALLK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Allakos Inc. [ALLK] managed to generate an average of -$948,578 per employee.Allakos Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 23.40 and a Current Ratio set at 23.40.

Allakos Inc. [ALLK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Allakos Inc. posted -0.47/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.42/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -11.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALLK.

An analysis of insider ownership at Allakos Inc. [ALLK]

There are presently around $3,109 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALLK stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 5,763,598, which is approximately 10.473% of the company’s market cap and around 10.90% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 5,734,398 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $509.39 million in ALLK stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $305.84 million in ALLK stock with ownership of nearly -3.501% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Allakos Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 79 institutional holders increased their position in Allakos Inc. [NASDAQ:ALLK] by around 2,768,016 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 1,710,357 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 30,524,492 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,002,865 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALLK stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 250,428 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 191,858 shares during the same period.