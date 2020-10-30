Loop Capital slashes price target on PTC Inc. [PTC] – find out why.

PTC Inc. [NASDAQ: PTC] gained 4.12% on the last trading session, reaching $85.87 price per share at the time. The company report on October 29, 2020 that PTC and Rockwell Automation Extend Strategic Alliance.

Having already helped almost 250 new customers around the world to achieve their digital transformation goals, PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) and Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK) announced today the expansion and early extension of their strategic alliance. .

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201028006113/en/.

PTC Inc. represents 115.76 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $9.70 billion with the latest information. PTC stock price has been found in the range of $79.50 to $87.55.

If compared to the average trading volume of 755.83K shares, PTC reached a trading volume of 2007991 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about PTC Inc. [PTC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PTC shares is $100.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PTC stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for PTC Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 25, 2020, representing the official price target for PTC Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $120, while Griffin Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on PTC stock. On July 16, 2020, analysts increased their price target for PTC shares from 85 to 100.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PTC Inc. is set at 3.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for PTC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for PTC in the course of the last twelve months was 41.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for PTC stock

PTC Inc. [PTC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.06. With this latest performance, PTC shares gained by 3.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PTC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.65 for PTC Inc. [PTC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 86.33, while it was recorded at 85.10 for the last single week of trading, and 77.65 for the last 200 days.

PTC Inc. [PTC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PTC Inc. [PTC] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.29 and a Gross Margin at +72.17. PTC Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.19.

Return on Total Capital for PTC is now 6.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.62. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PTC Inc. [PTC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 55.67. Additionally, PTC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 55.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PTC Inc. [PTC] managed to generate an average of -$4,535 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.PTC Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

PTC Inc. [PTC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PTC Inc. posted 0.57/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.44/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 29.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PTC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PTC Inc. go to 33.01%.

An analysis of insider ownership at PTC Inc. [PTC]

There are presently around $8,622 million, or 87.10% of PTC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PTC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,588,165, which is approximately 2.044% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,051,397 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $863.11 million in PTC stocks shares; and 40 NORTH MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $386.42 million in PTC stock with ownership of nearly 9.979% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PTC Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 213 institutional holders increased their position in PTC Inc. [NASDAQ:PTC] by around 8,210,928 shares. Additionally, 173 investors decreased positions by around 11,346,903 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 80,844,864 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 100,402,695 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PTC stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,009,737 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 939,401 shares during the same period.