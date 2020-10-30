Inpixon [INPX] is -79.61% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Inpixon [NASDAQ: INPX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.96% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.54%. The company report on October 28, 2020 that Inpixon Launches Advanced RTLS Tag Module for Real-Time Positioning.

The Long-Range, Low-Power Modules are Integrator-Ready for Reduced Time-to-Market Location Intelligence Solutions for the $17.8 Billion LBS/RTLS Market.

Inpixon (Nasdaq: INPX), a leading indoor data company that delivers Indoor Intelligence™ solutions, today announced the launch of its newest smart tag module, the swarm bee LE V3, supporting a range of indoor and outdoor location applications including real-time location systems (RTLS).

Over the last 12 months, INPX stock dropped by -72.70%.

The market cap for the stock reached $41.87 million, with 42.26 million shares outstanding and 41.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.86M shares, INPX stock reached a trading volume of 1636707 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Inpixon [INPX]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Inpixon is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for INPX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.94.

INPX Stock Performance Analysis:

Inpixon [INPX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.54. With this latest performance, INPX shares dropped by -9.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INPX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.96 for Inpixon [INPX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1143, while it was recorded at 1.0360 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5860 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Inpixon Fundamentals:

Inpixon’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

INPX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Inpixon posted -2340/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1980/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -18.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INPX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Inpixon go to 20.00%.

Inpixon [INPX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.20% of INPX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INPX stocks are: JANE STREET GROUP, LLC with ownership of 68,198, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.31% of the total institutional ownership; WEDBUSH SECURITIES INC, holding 42,265 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $42000.0 in INPX stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $36000.0 in INPX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

10 institutional holders increased their position in Inpixon [NASDAQ:INPX] by around 216,619 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 1,935 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 8,610 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 227,164 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INPX stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 213,138 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 1,935 shares during the same period.