Iconix Brand Group Inc. [ICON] moved up 8.42: Why It’s Important

Iconix Brand Group Inc. [NASDAQ: ICON] gained 8.42% or 0.06 points to close at $0.73 with a heavy trading volume of 5753357 shares. The company report on August 13, 2020 that Iconix Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter 2020.

Total revenue of $22.3 million compared to $34.4 million in the prior year quarter.

GAAP Operating Income $3.5 million as compared to $18.6 million in the prior year quarter.

It opened the trading session at $0.675, the shares rose to $0.8887 and dropped to $0.67, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ICON points out that the company has recorded -15.75% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -43.14% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 875.13K shares, ICON reached to a volume of 5753357 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Iconix Brand Group Inc. [ICON]:

#####

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Iconix Brand Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 31, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, FBR & Co. dropped their target price from $8.50 to $4. The new note on the price target was released on October 30, 2017, representing the official price target for Iconix Brand Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Sidoti analysts kept a Neutral rating on ICON stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Iconix Brand Group Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for ICON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for ICON in the course of the last twelve months was 0.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for ICON stock

Iconix Brand Group Inc. [ICON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.68. With this latest performance, ICON shares gained by 2.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ICON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.36 for Iconix Brand Group Inc. [ICON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7469, while it was recorded at 0.7044 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9490 for the last 200 days.

Iconix Brand Group Inc. [ICON]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Iconix Brand Group Inc. [ICON] shares currently have an operating margin of +55.56. Iconix Brand Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -74.85.

Return on Total Capital for ICON is now 16.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -29.53. Additionally, ICON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 176.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 122.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Iconix Brand Group Inc. [ICON] managed to generate an average of -$945,025 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.Iconix Brand Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Iconix Brand Group Inc. [ICON]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Iconix Brand Group Inc. posted 1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -13.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ICON. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Iconix Brand Group Inc. go to 15.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Iconix Brand Group Inc. [ICON]

There are presently around $1 million, or 12.90% of ICON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ICON stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 340,678, which is approximately -5.806% of the company’s market cap and around 13.89% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 105,013 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $77000.0 in ICON stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $67000.0 in ICON stock with ownership of nearly -0.338% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Iconix Brand Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Iconix Brand Group Inc. [NASDAQ:ICON] by around 35,842 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 551,705 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 180,529 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 768,076 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ICON stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 33,387 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 529,618 shares during the same period.