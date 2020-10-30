Groupon Inc. [GRPN] Is Currently 8.05 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Groupon Inc. [NASDAQ: GRPN] price surged by 8.05 percent to reach at $1.55. The company report on October 23, 2020 that Groupon to Release Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 5, 2020.

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) announced today that it intends to release third quarter 2020 financial results after the close of market trading on Thursday, November 5, 2020 and hold a conference call to discuss those results on Friday, November 6, 2020, at 10:00am ET.

A webcast of the conference call can be accessed live at investor.groupon.com. A replay of the webcast will be available through the same link following the conference call, along with the other published materials.

A sum of 1287233 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.35M shares. Groupon Inc. shares reached a high of $21.00 and dropped to a low of $18.94 until finishing in the latest session at $20.81.

The one-year GRPN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.08. The average equity rating for GRPN stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Groupon Inc. [GRPN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GRPN shares is $26.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GRPN stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Groupon Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Groupon Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $3.20 to $2.40, while Goldman kept a Sell rating on GRPN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Groupon Inc. is set at 1.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRPN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 28.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for GRPN in the course of the last twelve months was 51.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

GRPN Stock Performance Analysis:

Groupon Inc. [GRPN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.36. With this latest performance, GRPN shares gained by 2.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRPN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.64 for Groupon Inc. [GRPN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.23, while it was recorded at 20.02 for the last single week of trading, and 26.36 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Groupon Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Groupon Inc. [GRPN] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.79 and a Gross Margin at +50.93. Groupon Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.13.

Return on Total Capital for GRPN is now 5.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Groupon Inc. [GRPN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 94.37. Additionally, GRPN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 84.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Groupon Inc. [GRPN] managed to generate an average of -$3,936 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 32.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.37.Groupon Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

GRPN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Groupon Inc. posted 0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.57/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -64.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GRPN.

Groupon Inc. [GRPN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $363 million, or 55.60% of GRPN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GRPN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,195,484, which is approximately -1.504% of the company’s market cap and around 5.90% of the total institutional ownership; FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP, holding 1,730,622 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $36.01 million in GRPN stocks shares; and ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD, currently with $34.31 million in GRPN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Groupon Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 75 institutional holders increased their position in Groupon Inc. [NASDAQ:GRPN] by around 2,842,921 shares. Additionally, 87 investors decreased positions by around 3,725,680 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 10,880,516 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,449,117 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GRPN stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,311,624 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 968,249 shares during the same period.