For Equillium Inc. [EQ], Analyst sees a rise to $24. What next?

Equillium Inc. [NASDAQ: EQ] jumped around 0.55 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $6.00 at the close of the session, up 10.09%. The company report on October 30, 2020 that Equillium Receives FDA Clearance of COVID-19 IND for Phase 3 Trial.

Equillium plans to initiate global Phase 3 COVID-19 trial – EQUINOX – during Q4 2020.

FDA indicates study could support BLA filing.

Equillium Inc. stock is now 77.51% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EQ Stock saw the intraday high of $6.24 and lowest of $5.30 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 27.05, which means current price is +172.73% above from all time high which was touched on 07/13/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 469.08K shares, EQ reached a trading volume of 1820391 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Equillium Inc. [EQ]?

#####

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Equillium Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $22 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on July 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Equillium Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while SVB Leerink analysts kept a Outperform rating on EQ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Equillium Inc. is set at 0.46 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.76.

How has EQ stock performed recently?

Equillium Inc. [EQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.27. With this latest performance, EQ shares gained by 3.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 138.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 88.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.88 for Equillium Inc. [EQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.96, while it was recorded at 5.74 for the last single week of trading, and 5.23 for the last 200 days.

Equillium Inc. [EQ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

#####

#####

Equillium Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.00 and a Current Ratio set at 13.00.

Earnings analysis for Equillium Inc. [EQ]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Equillium Inc. posted -0.35/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.4/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQ.

Insider trade positions for Equillium Inc. [EQ]

There are presently around $21 million, or 19.00% of EQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EQ stocks are: VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC with ownership of 1,728,521, which is approximately -21.361% of the company’s market cap and around 4.60% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 471,146 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.83 million in EQ stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $2.71 million in EQ stock with ownership of nearly -27.095% of the company’s market capitalization.

9 institutional holders increased their position in Equillium Inc. [NASDAQ:EQ] by around 236,465 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 750,672 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 2,590,728 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,577,865 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EQ stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 191,170 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 8,550 shares during the same period.