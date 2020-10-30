Donaldson Company Inc. [DCI] moved down -5.28: Why It’s Important

Donaldson Company Inc. [NYSE: DCI] slipped around -2.63 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $47.22 at the close of the session, down -5.28%. The company report on October 28, 2020 that Donaldson Introduces Rugged Pleat Baghouse Dust Collector.

Maintenance-friendly collector handles abrasive dust with fewer filters and improves air quality.

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE: DCI), a leading worldwide manufacturer of innovative filtration systems and parts, today introduced the Donaldson Torit® Rugged Pleat (RP) baghouse industrial dust collector. The collector is designed to capture heavy and abrasive dust inherent to woodworking, mining, grain processing and other industries.

Donaldson Company Inc. stock is now -18.05% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DCI Stock saw the intraday high of $49.55 and lowest of $47.16 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 58.32, which means current price is +51.93% above from all time high which was touched on 01/02/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 438.24K shares, DCI reached a trading volume of 1925549 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DCI shares is $55.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DCI stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Donaldson Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 02, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 26, 2020, representing the official price target for Donaldson Company Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Donaldson Company Inc. is set at 1.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for DCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for DCI in the course of the last twelve months was 38.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

Donaldson Company Inc. [DCI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.40. With this latest performance, DCI shares gained by 1.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.03 for Donaldson Company Inc. [DCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.27, while it was recorded at 50.14 for the last single week of trading, and 47.15 for the last 200 days.

Donaldson Company Inc. [DCI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Donaldson Company Inc. [DCI] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.17 and a Gross Margin at +33.76. Donaldson Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.95.

Return on Total Capital for DCI is now 20.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.45. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Donaldson Company Inc. [DCI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 70.99. Additionally, DCI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 67.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Donaldson Company Inc. [DCI] managed to generate an average of $20,726 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.18.Donaldson Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings analysis for Donaldson Company Inc. [DCI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Donaldson Company Inc. posted 0.51/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.54/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -5.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DCI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Donaldson Company Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Donaldson Company Inc. [DCI]

There are presently around $4,698 million, or 80.50% of DCI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DCI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,414,846, which is approximately -5.34% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE CO, holding 11,133,283 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $525.71 million in DCI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $514.37 million in DCI stock with ownership of nearly -1.989% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Donaldson Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 153 institutional holders increased their position in Donaldson Company Inc. [NYSE:DCI] by around 4,191,120 shares. Additionally, 172 investors decreased positions by around 5,513,210 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 89,785,420 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 99,489,750 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DCI stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,804,491 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 1,283,523 shares during the same period.