Deutsche Bank slashes price target on Innoviva Inc. [INVA] – find out why.

Innoviva Inc. [NASDAQ: INVA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 14.90% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.82%. The company report on October 29, 2020 that Innoviva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

Royalties increased by 33% to $92.2 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared to the same quarter in 2019.

Invested an additional $12.5 million into the common stock and warrants of Entasis Therapeutics Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: ETTX), a leader in anti-infectives development.

Over the last 12 months, INVA stock dropped by -4.29%. The one-year Innoviva Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -34.0. The average equity rating for INVA stock is currently 4.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.08 billion, with 101.32 million shares outstanding and 68.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 797.07K shares, INVA stock reached a trading volume of 1865667 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Innoviva Inc. [INVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INVA shares is $8.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INVA stock is a recommendation set at 4.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Innoviva Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 20, 2017.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Innoviva Inc. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for INVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.15.

INVA Stock Performance Analysis:

Innoviva Inc. [INVA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.82. With this latest performance, INVA shares gained by 2.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.19 for Innoviva Inc. [INVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.93, while it was recorded at 9.95 for the last single week of trading, and 12.82 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Innoviva Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Innoviva Inc. [INVA] shares currently have an operating margin of +90.77. Innoviva Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +57.23.

Return on Total Capital for INVA is now 39.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 25.62. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 67.35, with Return on Assets sitting at 24.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Innoviva Inc. [INVA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 120.33. Additionally, INVA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 120.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Innoviva Inc. [INVA] managed to generate an average of $26,214,667 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.Innoviva Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 92.40 and a Current Ratio set at 92.40.

INVA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Innoviva Inc. posted 0.42/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.49/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -14.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Innoviva Inc. go to 19.34%.

Innoviva Inc. [INVA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $814 million, or 78.40% of INVA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INVA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,656,637, which is approximately 4.143% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 8,530,811 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $91.45 million in INVA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $73.15 million in INVA stock with ownership of nearly 0.302% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Innoviva Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 109 institutional holders increased their position in Innoviva Inc. [NASDAQ:INVA] by around 5,357,551 shares. Additionally, 87 investors decreased positions by around 5,281,286 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 65,320,249 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 75,959,086 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INVA stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,439,397 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,176,660 shares during the same period.