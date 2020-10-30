Craig Hallum slashes price target on Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] – find out why.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. [AMEX: SENS] traded at a high on 10/29/20, posting a 9.03 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.39. The company report on October 29, 2020 that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call for November 9, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE-American: SENS), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of long-term, implantable continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes, today announced that it plans to release its third quarter 2020 financial results after market close on Monday, November 9, 2020.

Management will hold a conference call to review the company’s third quarter 2020 performance starting at 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Time) on the same day. The conference call will be concurrently webcast. The link to the webcast will be available on Senseonics Holdings, Inc. website at www.senseonics.com by navigating to “Investor Relations,” and then “Events & Publications,” and will be archived there for future reference. To listen to the conference call, please dial 1-888-243-4451 (US/Canada) or 1-412-542-4135 (International), passcode 4128608, approximately ten to five minutes prior to start time.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2249482 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Senseonics Holdings Inc. stands at 6.32% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.33%.

The market cap for SENS stock reached $88.11 million, with 220.31 million shares outstanding and 176.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.83M shares, SENS reached a trading volume of 2249482 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Senseonics Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Senseonics Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Senseonics Holdings Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for SENS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.48.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.98. With this latest performance, SENS shares gained by 0.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SENS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.73 for Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4099, while it was recorded at 0.3753 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6128 for the last 200 days.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] shares currently have an operating margin of -613.41 and a Gross Margin at -91.30. Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -542.46.

Return on Total Capital for SENS is now -112.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -195.45. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -369.10, with Return on Assets sitting at -78.93. Additionally, SENS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 107.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 89.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] managed to generate an average of -$604,969 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Earnings analysis for Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Senseonics Holdings Inc. posted -0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 37.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SENS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Senseonics Holdings Inc. go to 32.10%.

Insider trade positions for Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS]

There are presently around $26 million, or 28.10% of SENS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SENS stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 16,023,830, which is approximately -46.16% of the company’s market cap and around 4.70% of the total institutional ownership; GILDER GAGNON HOWE & CO LLC, holding 14,881,590 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.8 million in SENS stocks shares; and DELPHI MANAGEMENT PARTNERS VIII, L.L.C., currently with $3.84 million in SENS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Senseonics Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 38 institutional holders increased their position in Senseonics Holdings Inc. [AMEX:SENS] by around 14,747,175 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 29,093,812 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 22,460,581 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 66,301,568 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SENS stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,611,306 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 2,250,557 shares during the same period.