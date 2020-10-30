Cooper Tire & Rubber Company [CTB] is 30.96% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company [NYSE: CTB] surged by $2.62 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $37.935 during the day while it closed the day at $37.65. The company report on October 30, 2020 that Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Declares 195th Consecutive Quarterly Dividend.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE: CTB) today announced a quarterly dividend of 10.5 cents per share on common stock, payable December 30, 2020 to stockholders of record at the close of business December 1, 2020. This will mark the 195th consecutive quarterly dividend paid by Cooper Tire & Rubber Company.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber Company.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company stock has also gained 3.66% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CTB stock has inclined by 21.22% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 81.45% and gained 30.96% year-on date.

The market cap for CTB stock reached $1.83 billion, with 50.28 million shares outstanding and 49.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 368.38K shares, CTB reached a trading volume of 1229086 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cooper Tire & Rubber Company [CTB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTB shares is $38.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTB stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northcoast have made an estimate for Cooper Tire & Rubber Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 29, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on May 23, 2019, representing the official price target for Cooper Tire & Rubber Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cooper Tire & Rubber Company is set at 1.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for CTB in the course of the last twelve months was 8.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

CTB stock trade performance evaluation

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company [CTB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.66. With this latest performance, CTB shares gained by 18.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 81.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.13 for Cooper Tire & Rubber Company [CTB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.57, while it was recorded at 36.94 for the last single week of trading, and 27.76 for the last 200 days.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company [CTB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cooper Tire & Rubber Company [CTB] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.09 and a Gross Margin at +19.72. Cooper Tire & Rubber Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.50.

Return on Total Capital for CTB is now 13.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.60. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cooper Tire & Rubber Company [CTB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 32.80. Additionally, CTB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 28.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cooper Tire & Rubber Company [CTB] managed to generate an average of $11,056 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.01.Cooper Tire & Rubber Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cooper Tire & Rubber Company [CTB] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cooper Tire & Rubber Company posted 0.58/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.49/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 18.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cooper Tire & Rubber Company go to -0.71%.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company [CTB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,838 million, or 99.58% of CTB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTB stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,598,347, which is approximately 0.09% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,275,345 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $198.62 million in CTB stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $159.03 million in CTB stock with ownership of nearly 5.8% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 94 institutional holders increased their position in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company [NYSE:CTB] by around 3,188,477 shares. Additionally, 87 investors decreased positions by around 3,791,095 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 41,841,698 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,821,270 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTB stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 689,935 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 519,767 shares during the same period.