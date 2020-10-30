Friday, October 30, 2020
type here...
Finance

Compass Point slashes price target on RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ] – find out why.

By Edison Baldwin

Must read

Companies

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR] Is Currently -1.78 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras price plunged by -1.78 percent to reach at -$0.13. The company report on October 23, 2020 that Petrobras...
Read more
Companies

BMO Capital Markets lifts Hexcel Corporation [HXL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Brandon Evans - 0
Hexcel Corporation stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.00% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than...
Read more
Industry

Broadway Financial Corporation [BYFC] is 22.08% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Broadway Financial Corporation jumped around 0.1 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $1.88 at the close of the session, up 5.62%. The...
Read more
Industry

Owens & Minor Inc. [OMI] Is Currently 0.63 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Brandon Evans - 0
Owens & Minor Inc. gained 0.63% or 0.16 points to close at $25.50 with a heavy trading volume of 1427936 shares. The company...
Read more

RLJ Lodging Trust [NYSE: RLJ] jumped around 0.55 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $8.48 at the close of the session, up 6.94%. The company report on October 5, 2020 that RLJ Lodging Trust Sets Dates for Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

RLJ Lodging Trust (the “Company”) (NYSE: RLJ) today announced it will report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, after the markets close on November 4, 2020. The Company will also host a conference call on November 5, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time).

The Company recommends that you dial in approximately 10 minutes before the call. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 407-3982 or (201) 493-6780 for international participants and requesting RLJ Lodging Trust’s third quarter earnings conference call.

RLJ Lodging Trust stock is now -52.14% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RLJ Stock saw the intraday high of $8.56 and lowest of $7.75 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 18.17, which means current price is +118.56% above from all time high which was touched on 01/02/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.20M shares, RLJ reached a trading volume of 1148633 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RLJ shares is $10.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RLJ stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for RLJ Lodging Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $11 to $9.50. The new note on the price target was released on September 29, 2020, representing the official price target for RLJ Lodging Trust stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RLJ Lodging Trust is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for RLJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.36.

How has RLJ stock performed recently?

RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.57. With this latest performance, RLJ shares dropped by -2.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RLJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.73 for RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.04, while it was recorded at 8.45 for the last single week of trading, and 10.05 for the last 200 days.

RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

#####

#####

#####

Earnings analysis for RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, RLJ Lodging Trust posted 0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RLJ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for RLJ Lodging Trust go to -9.10%.

Insider trade positions for RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ]

There are presently around $1,300 million, or 94.40% of RLJ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RLJ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23,656,168, which is approximately -5.972% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 21,306,925 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $180.68 million in RLJ stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $171.69 million in RLJ stock with ownership of nearly -9.881% of the company’s market capitalization.

96 institutional holders increased their position in RLJ Lodging Trust [NYSE:RLJ] by around 27,799,377 shares. Additionally, 110 investors decreased positions by around 27,900,283 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 97,578,306 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 153,277,966 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RLJ stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,285,387 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 7,811,988 shares during the same period.

Previous articleROTH Capital lifts Air Industries Group [AIRI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?
Next articleWall Street Analyst Initiated NovoCure Limited [NVCR]. What else is Wall St. saying

More articles

Finance

Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV] Stock trading around $0.58 per share: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Centennial Resource Development Inc. jumped around 0.03 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $0.58 at the close of the session, up 5.35%....
Read more
Finance

ROTH Capital slashes price target on Tellurian Inc. [TELL] – find out why.

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Tellurian Inc. traded at a high on 10/29/20, posting a 5.95 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.90. The company...
Read more
Finance

Brinker International Inc. [EAT] Revenue clocked in at $3.08 billion, up 6.00% YTD: What’s Next?

Brandon Evans - 0
Brinker International Inc. jumped around 2.56 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $44.52 at the close of the session, up 6.10%. The...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Industry

Summit Hotel Properties Inc. [INN] Is Currently 5.22 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Summit Hotel Properties Inc. gained 5.22% or 0.27 points to close at $5.44 with a heavy trading volume of 1045026 shares. The company...
Read more
Finance

Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV] Stock trading around $0.58 per share: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Centennial Resource Development Inc. jumped around 0.03 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $0.58 at the close of the session, up 5.35%....
Read more
Companies

ServiceNow Inc. [NOW] gain 80.86% so far this year. What now?

Edison Baldwin - 0
ServiceNow Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.48% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than...
Read more
Market

Market cap of Allakos Inc. [ALLK] reaches 4.18B – now what?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Allakos Inc. gained 5.69% on the last trading session, reaching $88.83 price per share at the time. The company report on October 29,...
Read more
Industry

Wall Street Analyst Initiated Globus Medical Inc. [GMED]. What else is Wall St. saying

Brandon Evans - 0
Globus Medical Inc. surged by $2.85 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $55.00 during the day while...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Industry

Summit Hotel Properties Inc. [INN] Is Currently 5.22 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Summit Hotel Properties Inc. gained 5.22% or 0.27 points to close at $5.44 with a heavy trading volume of 1045026 shares. The company...
Read more
Finance

Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV] Stock trading around $0.58 per share: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Centennial Resource Development Inc. jumped around 0.03 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $0.58 at the close of the session, up 5.35%....
Read more

Popular Category