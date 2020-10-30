Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF] Revenue clocked in at $0.30 million, up 1216.13% YTD: What’s Next?

Cardiff Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ: CRDF] gained 11.78% on the last trading session, reaching $16.32 price per share at the time. The company report on October 22, 2020 that Hudson Technologies to Host Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2020 Results.

Cardiff Oncology Inc. represents 31.50 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $463.81 million with the latest information. CRDF stock price has been found in the range of $14.34 to $16.40.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.15M shares, CRDF reached a trading volume of 1086881 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRDF shares is $20.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRDF stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Cardiff Oncology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 22, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on October 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Cardiff Oncology Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cardiff Oncology Inc. is set at 1.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRDF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1546.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.98.

Trading performance analysis for CRDF stock

Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.79. With this latest performance, CRDF shares gained by 15.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1319.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 786.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRDF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.69 for Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.99, while it was recorded at 14.92 for the last single week of trading, and 4.66 for the last 200 days.

Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF] shares currently have an operating margin of -6817.79. Cardiff Oncology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6709.74.

Return on Total Capital for CRDF is now -166.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -170.73. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -178.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -116.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.84. Additionally, CRDF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF] managed to generate an average of -$1,172,440 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Cardiff Oncology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.80 and a Current Ratio set at 5.80.

Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cardiff Oncology Inc. posted -0.79/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.53/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -49.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRDF.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF]

There are presently around $93 million, or 37.20% of CRDF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRDF stocks are: CAXTON CORP with ownership of 1,595,164, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; AVORO CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC, holding 1,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.32 million in CRDF stocks shares; and OPALEYE MANAGEMENT INC., currently with $9.63 million in CRDF stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cardiff Oncology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 26 institutional holders increased their position in Cardiff Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ:CRDF] by around 5,197,893 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 53,212 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 438,352 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,689,457 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRDF stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,936,089 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 14,902 shares during the same period.