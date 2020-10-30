Brinker International Inc. [EAT] Revenue clocked in at $3.08 billion, up 6.00% YTD: What’s Next?

Brinker International Inc. [NYSE: EAT] jumped around 2.56 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $44.52 at the close of the session, up 6.10%. The company report on October 28, 2020 that Brinker International Reports First Quarter of Fiscal 2021 Results and Provides Second Quarter of Fiscal 2021 Outlook.

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT) today announced results for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 ended September 23, 2020 and provided a business update related to the second quarter of fiscal 2021.

“We continue to deliver impressive results, returning to positive earnings in the first quarter,” said Wyman Roberts, CEO and President. “The team has responded to this unprecedented environment by unlocking organic growth through the introduction of It’s Just Wings, skillfully managing our P&L, and further reducing our debt levels, all resulting in a sustainable growth model that serves both our guests and our shareholders.”.

Brinker International Inc. stock is now 6.00% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EAT Stock saw the intraday high of $44.97 and lowest of $41.19 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 50.43, which means current price is +536.00% above from all time high which was touched on 10/15/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.96M shares, EAT reached a trading volume of 2058835 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Brinker International Inc. [EAT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EAT shares is $46.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Brinker International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 15, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Brinker International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $39, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on EAT stock. On August 18, 2020, analysts increased their price target for EAT shares from 36 to 42.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brinker International Inc. is set at 2.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for EAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for EAT in the course of the last twelve months was 24.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

How has EAT stock performed recently?

Brinker International Inc. [EAT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.41. With this latest performance, EAT shares gained by 4.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 103.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.01 for Brinker International Inc. [EAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.38, while it was recorded at 43.67 for the last single week of trading, and 30.95 for the last 200 days.

Brinker International Inc. [EAT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

#####

#####

Brinker International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings analysis for Brinker International Inc. [EAT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Brinker International Inc. posted 1.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.95/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Brinker International Inc. go to 8.47%.

Insider trade positions for Brinker International Inc. [EAT]

There are presently around $1,943 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EAT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,771,519, which is approximately 54.536% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,775,518 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $212.61 million in EAT stocks shares; and SAMLYN CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $130.38 million in EAT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

136 institutional holders increased their position in Brinker International Inc. [NYSE:EAT] by around 17,222,563 shares. Additionally, 106 investors decreased positions by around 8,839,907 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 17,586,739 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,649,209 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EAT stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,378,854 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 2,878,649 shares during the same period.