Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN] fell -0.15% so far this year. What now?

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [NYSE: APRN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.45% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.52%. The company report on October 26, 2020 that Blue Apron partners with Chef Edouardo Jordan to bring his holiday recipes to home cooks around the country.

Blue Apron (NYSE: APRN) is partnering with Chef Edouardo Jordan, the winner of two James Beard Awards and chef-owner of acclaimed restaurants JuneBaby, Salare and Lucinda Grain Bar, to create an exclusive offering for its customers.

Starting with Jordan’s take on Thanksgiving, Blue Apron x Chef Edouardo Jordan meals celebrate the joy of cooking with each recipe bridging his rich family history and modern culinary perspective.

Over the last 12 months, APRN stock dropped by -6.81%. The average equity rating for APRN stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $116.35 million, with 13.43 million shares outstanding and 12.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 959.70K shares, APRN stock reached a trading volume of 1101339 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN]:

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Blue Apron Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 30, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 15, 2018, representing the official price target for Blue Apron Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $6 to $3, while Canaccord Genuity kept a Hold rating on APRN stock. On May 04, 2018, analysts decreased their price target for APRN shares from 4 to 3.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blue Apron Holdings Inc. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for APRN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.56.

APRN Stock Performance Analysis:

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.52. With this latest performance, APRN shares dropped by -11.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APRN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.47 for Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.01, while it was recorded at 6.43 for the last single week of trading, and 8.29 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Blue Apron Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.67 and a Gross Margin at +31.77. Blue Apron Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.43.

Return on Total Capital for APRN is now -20.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.16. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -65.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 184.38. Additionally, APRN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 184.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN] managed to generate an average of -$37,891 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 482.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.47.Blue Apron Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

APRN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Blue Apron Holdings Inc. posted -1.99/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.98/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APRN.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $25 million, or 26.90% of APRN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APRN stocks are: RIVER & MERCANTILE ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP with ownership of 543,185, which is approximately 56.688% of the company’s market cap and around 13.90% of the total institutional ownership; FIRST MIDWEST BANK TRUST DIVISION, holding 421,982 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.77 million in APRN stocks shares; and D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., currently with $2.04 million in APRN stock with ownership of nearly -31.22% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Blue Apron Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 26 institutional holders increased their position in Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [NYSE:APRN] by around 1,358,429 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 1,745,269 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 709,171 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,812,869 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APRN stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,023,659 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 1,169,906 shares during the same period.